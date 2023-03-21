22 Rave Mom Essentials From Amazon To Pack For Festival Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As festival season nears, rave moms have a super important role to play. What, or who, is a rave mom? She's someone who is probably the most responsible in your group and takes care of everyone— think "mom" of the friend group, but make it festival edition. She makes sure everyone in the squad is staying hydrated, having fun responsibly and stays safe all throughout the event. Rave moms are the glue that holds everyone together, and festival season just wouldn't be complete without them.
If you're a rave mom preparing for festival season, we understand how stressful it can be. That's why we're here to help lighten your load; we've rounded up the most essential items to include in your hydration pack or fanny belt, from convenient hand sanitizer packs to hydrocolloid blister bandages.
These must-have picks are sure to hit all the right notes, so you can dance the days away with your rave fam this festival season. Happy shopping, and here's to all that you do for your precious squad, Little Miss Rave Mom!
iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-In Cable
Make sure no one in your group has to suffer through a music festival on 0% battery with this mini portable charger, which feaures a built-in lightning connector and is small enough to plug and carry around comfortably— so no one misses a beat (or a camera-worthy moment).
Venture 4th Travel Money Belt
Music festivals, raves and concerts are packed with people, and unfortunately, that entails the possibility of pickpocketers and lost items. Keep all your valuables safe and organized with this travel money belt, which has an adjustable belt and ample room to store your tickets, IDs, cash, keys and more.
Dove Advanced Care Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant
I guarantee your concert and rave buddies (and the people next to your group) will be thanking you for packing this spray deodorant. According to the brand, this antiperspirant deodorant keeps your underarms dry and odor-free for up to 48 hours, and it's made of an alcohol-free formula that's gentle on your skin.
Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo is another essential that you might not know you needed until it's too late, especially considering the long waiting times and constant dancing that comes with music fests. This top-rated Amika dry shampoo helps dispel odor and oil without residue, while adding volume and refreshing your scalp.
Kiralumi LED Glow Bracelets (8-Pack)
Keep track of everyone in your group even in the dark with these super fun LED glow wrist bands. They turn on/off when you press the button, and there are 3 different lighting modes to choose from.
Purell Singles Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel (125-Count)
Huge crowds mean long lines at the bathroom, and huge venues mean that a bathroom might be hard to find when you need to clean yourself up. These travel-size hand sanitizer gel packets are perfect for those emergency moments when you're in a pinch, and they're super compact as well.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen
Sunscreen is an important daily essential, and even more so if you're spending long hours out in the sun at a music festival. This reviewer-beloved Neutrogena sunscreen is fast-absorbing with a non-greasy, matte coverage that provides powerful face and body sun protection minus the heavy finish.
Ludoupier Tweezers Set with Travel Case
You truly never know when a pair of tweezers may come in handy, from the common event of fixing your friend's fake lashes that are starting to fall off to other random, totally unexpected situations. This 4-piece tweezers set, which comes in a practical travel case, is perfect for meetig a variety of needs. Trust us: having some spare tweezers on hand is always a good idea.
Fearless Tape Double-Sided Tape for Fashion, Clothing and Body (50 Strips)
Music festivals, raves and concerts are like fashion shows where people dress up in creative, bold outfits that are NYFW-worthy. However, these artistic ensembles are often less secure than daily clothes, and this double-sided fashion tape can be a true lifesaver during sudden fashion mishaps.
Nippies Reusable Pasty Nipple Covers with Travel Box
Speaking of slips, these pasty nipple covers can help prevent worst-case fashion scenarios from playing out. They're comfortable and supportive, and according to the brand, they'll stay in place for up to 12 hours even if you're dancing, jumping and sweating the day/night away.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
Warm spring weather and enormous crowds of people create the perfect storm for heat exhaustion. Keep everyone in your group cool and safe with this handheld mini fan that also works as a flashlight and powerbank.
JisuLife Portable Neck Fan
If you're looking for a hands-free option for staying cool, this portable neck fan is the perfect solution. I personaly have one of these, and as someone who sweats super easily, this has been an absolute game changer in keeping my neck and face cool (and thus saving my makeup from getting ruined by sweat).
High Fidelity Concert Ear Plugs
Ear plugs are a must-have for concert- and festival-goers, and these High Fidelity ear plugs are specifically deisgned to help block background noises at a comfortable level while preserving the sound clarity and sharpness.
Sojourner Hydration Pack
Staying hydrated is one of the most important rules to follow during festival season. This hydration pack features fully adjustable shoulder/chest straps and a 2L hydration bladder that's leak-proof and easily removable. The wide screw cap allows you to pop in some ice for an even cooler drink, and the chromatic design perfectly fits in the rave-core and festival-core aesthetic.
Sukeen Cooling Microfiber Towel (4-Pack)
On a similar note, these microfiber towels will help you and your squad stay cool in the heat. The unique cooling system uses moisture from the towel to draw the sweat away from your skin, and the towel stays chilled for up to 3 hours, according to the brand. Each towel also comes with a pouch and carabiner clip for easy carrying.
LokiStashed Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies (3-Pack)
Keep your hair out of your face and your valuables safe with these innovative velvet scrunchies. The hair ties are made of durable and highly elastic bands, and the invisible zipper securely holds small items out of sight.
Vaseline Lip Therapy, Original 0.25 oz (6-Pack)
Vaseline has so many daily uses, and one of them is as a gentle lip balm that locks in moisture. I love these mini Vaseline containers so much that I actually ordered them in bulk; I always keep a few in my bag when I go out with friends (because sharing is caring), and I appreciate how wallet-friendly they are, too. Translate: I don't have to stress too much if I end up losing one during a night out, compared to losing one of my more expensive lip oils or balms.
Baikafu Mini Portable Paper Soap Sheets (300 Sheets, 6 Boxes)
Chances are, that porta-potty doesn't include the luxury of soap. But don't worry, because as long as you have some water, you can still get squeaky clean hands with these portable paper soap sheets. There are 300 sheets in each adorable, bear-shaped box, and this set comes with 6 boxes, so everyone in your squad can have one on hand.
Olbas Inhaler Aromatherapy
Sometimes, it can get really stuffy and overstimulating in the massive crowds at raves and music festivals, making it stressful and difficult to breathe. These aromatic, nasal-relief inhalers provide a fresh breathe of soothing aromatherapy in an instant, and they feature a blend of peppermint, eucalyptus, cajeput, wintergreen, juniper berry and clove oils that soothe and invigorate at the same time.
Extra Gum Peppermint Chewing Gum (15 Pieces, 10-Pack)
"Do you have gum?" might be one of the most commonly asked questions you'll get as a rave mom (or in class, or during a kickback). Be prepared for those moments with this reviewer-loved Extra peppermint chewing gum, which comes in a set of 10 packs with 15 pieces in each.
General Medi 2-in-1 First Aid Kit + 43 Piece Mini First Aid Kit
It's always a good idea to have a first aid kit in your home, as well as a mini one in your festival bag. With this dual first-aid kit, you can have the best of both worlds. The larger first aid kit comes with 215 hospital-grade items, while the mini first aid kit includes 43 pieces. What's more, you can add and switch items in each pack depending on what you and your squad will need.
Compeed Advanced Blister Care (9-Count, 2-Pack)
One of the items that may be super helpful to include in your first aid kit is blister bandages. These hydrocolloid bandages are specifically designed to provide maximum comfort for your feet, and the form-fitting, cushion design helps relieve rubbing, pressure and friction. They also promote faster healing and more pain relief compared to ordinary bandages, according to the brand, and multiple reviewers attest to their effectiveness in treating blisters.
Now that you've taken care of your rave fam, it's time to do a lil' retail therapy for yourself. Check out these 12 dresses that are sure to steal the show this festival season.