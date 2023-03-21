22 Rave Mom Essentials From Amazon To Pack For Festival Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As festival season nears, rave moms have a super important role to play. What, or who, is a rave mom? She's someone who is probably the most responsible in your group and takes care of everyone— think "mom" of the friend group, but make it festival edition. She makes sure everyone in the squad is staying hydrated, having fun responsibly and stays safe all throughout the event. Rave moms are the glue that holds everyone together, and festival season just wouldn't be complete without them.

If you're a rave mom preparing for festival season, we understand how stressful it can be. That's why we're here to help lighten your load; we've rounded up the most essential items to include in your hydration pack or fanny belt, from convenient hand sanitizer packs to hydrocolloid blister bandages.

These must-have picks are sure to hit all the right notes, so you can dance the days away with your rave fam this festival season. Happy shopping, and here's to all that you do for your precious squad, Little Miss Rave Mom!