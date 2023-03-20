Vanderpump Rules Reveals First Footage of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Post-Affair Fight

Vanderpump Rules has officially caught up to Scandoval.
In the just-released season 10 mid-season trailer, Bravo is giving fans their first look at the aftermath of Tom Sandoval 's months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. The preview shows Tom and Ariana Madix having an extremely emotional conversation about their breakup earlier this month following his cheating.
"I wish we both would have tried harder," Tom, 40, says in the dramatic preview, revealing he and his partner of nine years were only, "having sex, like, four times a year."
Ariana, 37, responds, "I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger."
And although Tom is seen crying over the scandal, Ariana has zero sympathy for her ex as she tells him, "You don't deserve one f--king tear of mine."
Ariana definitely makes her true feelings about his cheating known when Tom asks her "do you want anything?" and she responds, "For you to die."
As for how Raquel feels about how the affair, she says at one point in the clip, "I don't f--king regret our relationship," although it's unclear if she's talking about Tom or her season 10 makeout with Katie Maloney's ex Tom Schwartz.
Ariana isn't the only one shocked by the Tom-Raquel news as Scheana Shay tearfully states at one point in the clip, "This is a full-blown love affair. I had so much rage in me."
See a first look at how the Scandoval drama will play out in the trailer below.
Tom and Ariana split after nine years after news of the TomTom co-founder's affair with Raquel surfaced. In the following days, both tom and Raquel, 28, issued public apologues to Ariana, with her finally breaking her silence on the controversy March 16.
"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," the reality star wrote in an Instagram message. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."
"To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," Ariana continued. "However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn't kill me better run."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of the Tom-Ariana-Raquel drama.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)