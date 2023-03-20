Vanderpump Rules Reveals First Footage of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's Post-Affair Fight

Watch : Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval's Shocking Split: EVERYTHING to Know

Vanderpump Rules has officially caught up to Scandoval.

In the just-released season 10 mid-season trailer, Bravo is giving fans their first look at the aftermath of Tom Sandoval 's months-long affair with co-star Raquel Leviss. The preview shows Tom and Ariana Madix having an extremely emotional conversation about their breakup earlier this month following his cheating.

"I wish we both would have tried harder," Tom, 40, says in the dramatic preview, revealing he and his partner of nine years were only, "having sex, like, four times a year."

Ariana, 37, responds, "I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger."

And although Tom is seen crying over the scandal, Ariana has zero sympathy for her ex as she tells him, "You don't deserve one f--king tear of mine."

Ariana definitely makes her true feelings about his cheating known when Tom asks her "do you want anything?" and she responds, "For you to die."

As for how Raquel feels about how the affair, she says at one point in the clip, "I don't f--king regret our relationship," although it's unclear if she's talking about Tom or her season 10 makeout with Katie Maloney's ex Tom Schwartz.