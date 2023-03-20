Dancing With the Stars Finds Tyra Banks' Replacement in Co-Host Julianne Hough

Watch : DWTS' Emma Slater Files for Divorce From Sasha Farber

Performing hosting duties is... Julianne Hough.

After Tyra Banks exited Dancing With the Stars stage left after three seasons as host, Disney+ has confirmed Julianne will co-host the upcoming 32nd season alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

The pair will join returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and her brother Derek Hough when the competition series returns this fall.

DWTS announced Tyra's exit on March 17, with the model explaining her decision as a chance to prioritize other endeavors.

"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV but behind the scenes," she told TMZ. "So, you know what? I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor."