Dancing With the Stars Finds Tyra Banks' Replacement in Co-Host Julianne Hough

Performing hosting duties is... Julianne Hough.
After Tyra Banks exited Dancing With the Stars stage left after three seasons as host, Disney+ has confirmed Julianne will co-host the upcoming 32nd season alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.
The pair will join returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and her brother Derek Hough when the competition series returns this fall.
DWTS announced Tyra's exit on March 17, with the model explaining her decision as a chance to prioritize other endeavors.
"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV but behind the scenes," she told TMZ. "So, you know what? I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor."
The former America's Next Top Model host continued, "I think my heart, my soul is into my business, it's also into producing new TV. I really, really wanna focus on my business and you can't do that hosting a show, so you'll see me creating things, not just hosting."
Julianne has a long history with the show, competing as a dance pro for five seasons—and even winning twice with Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves—and later serving as a judge for five seasons, in addition to multiple guest judge appearances.
The Emmy-winning choreographer's return also comes on the heels of other recent departures, including longtime judge Len Goodman and dance pros Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas. Julianne even teased her potential homecoming in November.
"That would be amazing," she exclusively told E! News. "I would love to be back in the ballroom at any point, just because that's my family. It's funny—there's been so many iterations where I was on as a dancer and then as a judge, and who knows what's next, but I love that show. I love that family so much, so you never know!"
See who snatches the 32nd Mirrorball trophy when Dancing With the Stars returns this fall on Disney+.