See RHONJ's Margaret Prepare to Confront Teresa and Danielle for Trash-Talking Her

Watch : RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Says a New Housewife Turns on Her Quickly

Margaret Josephs is coming for Teresa Giudice and Danielle Cabral.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of New Jersey's March 21 episode, Margaret has apparently caught wind of what her co-stars have been saying about her behind her back—and she's ready to confront them. And she makes her plans known at Melissa Gorga's luau party.

"I want to ask her about what she said to you," she tells Rachel Fuda in the preview. "Did she warn you about me?"

Confirming her suspicions, Rachel adds, "She said that it's better to have you as a friend than an enemy."

However, just as Margaret notes Teresa is "gonna have to clarify" her comment, Rachel spills even more tea.

"And then when I was shopping with Danielle this week, she was saying how you have this arsenal," she revealed, "you have it locked and loaded like you have information on every single one of us. She was saying you were judgmental."