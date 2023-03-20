The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Trailer Showcases Midge's Final Push for Super-Stardom

This is your lucky day.
That's because after six years, the trailer for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has officially arrived—and Rachel Brosnahan's Midge is determined to finally come out on top.
Set to the tune of "Lucky Day" by Judy Garland, the March 20 clip shows Midge quite literally looking up to The Gordon Ford Show as she attempts to bring her stand-up act to TV, thus cementing herself as a comedy legend.
"I want a big life," she muses. "I want to break every single rule there is."
Unfortunately, as the first four seasons have proven, the quest for super-stardom won't be so easy. Midge further notes, "It's two steps forward, three steps back and I'm tired of it."
The video also shows Midge's parents, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle), dealing with fire damage while her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen) laments his life choices once again. As for Susie (Alex Borstein)? We see the manager finding her own success behind the scenes.
Additionally, Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, Jason Ralph and Gideon Glick will all return for the final season.
Prime Video also promised an "epic, hilarious and emotional" conclusion to the Emmy-winning series after its March 2017 debut. The streamer teased, "Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."
But in the end, it's Susie who encourages Midge to keep going, saying, "This is it. This is the break."
See for yourself when The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for season five, April 14 on Prime Video. And catch up on the first four seasons, currently streaming.