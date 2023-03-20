The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Trailer Showcases Midge's Final Push for Super-Stardom

Watch : "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel": Is There an End in Sight?

This is your lucky day.

That's because after six years, the trailer for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has officially arrived—and Rachel Brosnahan's Midge is determined to finally come out on top.

Set to the tune of "Lucky Day" by Judy Garland, the March 20 clip shows Midge quite literally looking up to The Gordon Ford Show as she attempts to bring her stand-up act to TV, thus cementing herself as a comedy legend.

"I want a big life," she muses. "I want to break every single rule there is."

Unfortunately, as the first four seasons have proven, the quest for super-stardom won't be so easy. Midge further notes, "It's two steps forward, three steps back and I'm tired of it."