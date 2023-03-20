Jeremy Scott Steps Down as Moschino's Creative Director After a Decade

Watch : Jeremy Scott & Ariana Debose Party With Megan Thee Stallion

It's the end of an era for Moschino.

The fashion house's creative director Jeremy Scott has announced that he's stepping down from his role after a decade with the company. "THESE PAST 10 YEARS AT MOSCHINO HAVE BEEN A WONDERFUL CELEBRATION OF CREATIVITY AND IMAGINATION," Scott said in a March 20 statement. "I AM SO PROUD OF THE LEGACY I AM LEAVING BEHIND."

"I WOULD LIKE TO THANK MASSIMO FERRETTI FOR THE HONOR OF LEADING THIS ICONIC HOUSE," the 47-year-old—who first joined Moschino in Oct. 2013, when he debuted his Fall/Winter 2014 collection—continued. "I WOULD ALSO LIKE TO THANK ALL MY FANS AROUND THE WORLD WHO CELEBRATED ME, MY COLLECTIONS, AND MY VISION FOR WITHOUT YOU NONE OF THIS WOULD BE POSSIBLE."

Ferretti, the chairman of Aeffe S.p.A., praised Scott amid his departure. "I am fortunate to have had the opportunity of working with the creative force that is Jeremy Scott," Ferretti said in a press release. "I would like to thank him for his ten years of commitment to Franco Moschino's legacy House and for ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history."