Shop These 17 Women-Founded Makeup Brands That Are So Good, You'll Blush

There's just something a little magical about makeup. Whether you have a go-to look, only go glam for special occasions, or like to try something new each day, makeup has a uniquely transformative power.

Just a little bit of it can make you feel stronger, or bolder, or like the best version of yourself. Or maybe the version of yourself that you're working to be. Basically: There are so many reasons to play with makeup, and so many types of it to wear.

And while it's certainly not just for women, women do make some of the best cosmetics out there. Plus, I don't know if you've heard, but it's Women's History Month. So if I can't use this time to spotlight 17 incredible female founders, what can I use it for? Exactly.

That's why I've put together this list of women-founded cosmetics brands. Even if you're committed to your current collection, I think you'll discover something in here to love.