Rupert Murdoch Engaged to Ann Lesley Smith Less Than a Year After Jerry Hall Breakup

Rupert Murdoch has news of his own to share: He's set to walk down the aisle again.

Seven months after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife Jerry Hall, the billionaire, 92, announced he is engaged to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, 66. As Rupert—who proposed on St. Patrick's Day—noted, he was "very nervous" to pop the question to his now-fiancée.

"I dreaded falling in love—but I knew this would be my last," Rupert, who has previously been married four times, told the New York Post. "It better be. I'm happy."

As Ann explained, they came into each other's lives at the perfect moment.

"I'm a widow 14 years," she told the publication, which is owned by Rupert's company News Corporation. "Like Rupert, my husband was a businessman. Worked for local papers, developed radio and TV stations and helped promote Univision. So, I speak Rupert's language. We share the same beliefs."

When it comes to the couple's future, which will include a wedding this summer, Rupert noted they couldn't be happier, adding, "We're both looking forward to spending the second half of our lives together."