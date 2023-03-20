My Holy Grail Smashbox Primer Is 50% Off Today Only: Here's Why You Need to Stock Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're struggling to find concealer, foundation, or eyeshadow that stays put throughout a long day, do not get rid of those products. The issue may not actually be with those items, after all. Hear me out: you may just need a better base to prime your face for makeup. If you don't start your getting-ready routine with some makeup primer, you're missing out, in my opinion. I recommend the Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Foundation Primer. It is a complete and total game-changer. I actually added an event to my calendar because it's on sale for 50% off. Unfortunately, this is just a 24-hour flash sale, so you need to act fast. Fortunately, this is one of my tried and true products, so I'm ready to stock up. I hope you do too.

My makeup always lasts throughout the day, it applies smoothly every time, and my incredibly sensitive skin never breaks out when I use it. On the few days when I forget to put on my beloved Smashbox primer, I see a major difference immediately. I'm not even kidding when I say that I've had this sale marked in my calendar for weeks. This Smashbox primer is just that good.

You can my go-to primer for half price at Ulta and Sephora today. There are other versions on sale today too, with formulas that target redness, illuminate the skin, hydrate, and mattify your complexion. If you need a little more convincing before you check out my favorite product, keep on reading.