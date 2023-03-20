My Holy Grail Smashbox Primer Is 50% Off Today Only: Here's Why You Need to Stock Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're struggling to find concealer, foundation, or eyeshadow that stays put throughout a long day, do not get rid of those products. The issue may not actually be with those items, after all. Hear me out: you may just need a better base to prime your face for makeup. If you don't start your getting-ready routine with some makeup primer, you're missing out, in my opinion. I recommend the Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Foundation Primer. It is a complete and total game-changer. I actually added an event to my calendar because it's on sale for 50% off. Unfortunately, this is just a 24-hour flash sale, so you need to act fast. Fortunately, this is one of my tried and true products, so I'm ready to stock up. I hope you do too.
My makeup always lasts throughout the day, it applies smoothly every time, and my incredibly sensitive skin never breaks out when I use it. On the few days when I forget to put on my beloved Smashbox primer, I see a major difference immediately. I'm not even kidding when I say that I've had this sale marked in my calendar for weeks. This Smashbox primer is just that good.
You can my go-to primer for half price at Ulta and Sephora today. There are other versions on sale today too, with formulas that target redness, illuminate the skin, hydrate, and mattify your complexion. If you need a little more convincing before you check out my favorite product, keep on reading.
Smashbox Primer Deals
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
This is the first makeup primer I have ever tried. I distinctly remember testing it out in the store, truly shocked by skin feeling softer than ever before. I fell in love immediately, but I'm not going to lie, I have tried other primers throughout the years. After trying dozens, I completely regret the money I spent. I always come back to this one and I will never change my mind again. My makeup applies evenly, it lasts longer, and it absorbs quickly—no more waiting around hoping to kill time waiting for my primer to dry down. This even makes my skin look beautiful and smooth during a makeup-free day.
I am stocking up on this one for sure. I will never run out of this primer ever again. I'm not the only one who adores the product. It has 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 239.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer
If you love Smashbox primers and you prefer a luminous look, you'll love this one. It has a glowy finish to give you a lit-from-within look.
A shopper said, "I have to confess I'm very impressed with this primer I really had low hopes for this and I'm so glad I gave it a try this product really does deserve five stars. I love wearing this product beneath my foundation for a natural looking glow. This makes my skin look velvety and silky smooth I really love this primer it has just the right amount of shimmers and this products texture is a bit creamy/watery."
Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid
Prep your skin for makeup and prioritize hydration with this super-moisturizing primer.
A fan of the product said, "Love this!! Is great as a base to give my foundation an absolutely flawless finish!! Extremely smooth and silky! Leaves my skin feeling and looking amazing!"
Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer
If you prefer a matte look, this is the primer for you. It creates a smooth, even canvas for makeup application and helps keep oil at bay.
A fan of the product reviewed, "Game changer. I've been struggling to find a solution for makeup breaking up on me as I get oily throughout the day. This is the solution. The finish is beautiful with my Estée Lauder double wear foundation."
Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer
If redness is a concern, this smoothing and soothing primer is just what you need in your makeup arsenal.
A shopper shared, "My mom has rosacea and her face is severely red. This product took away the majority of the redness and gave her confidence! Would highly recommend."
Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer
This is a great primer if you prefer an oil-free formula. It's smoothing, mattifying, and it reduces the appearance of pores.
A shopper reviewed, "This mattifying primer is one of my favorites! It blends well to give you a poreless complexion. It even blurs out some lines and makes others seem not as deep. It's even buildable if you allow the first layer to completely dry or cure."
