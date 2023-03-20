Tyga Buys Massive $80,000 Gift for Avril Lavigne Amid Budding Romance

Watch : Avril Lavigne KISSES Tyga After Mod Sun Breakup

Haven't you heard, how they rock each other's world?

Two weeks after Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirmed their romance, the "Rack City" rapper is showcasing his appreciation for the "Sk8er Boi" musician by gifting her an $80,000 diamond necklace, E! News has confirmed.

As for the details on Avril's massive necklace, not only does her bling spell out her first name in black and white diamonds, pendants on either side include her first initial placed over pink hearts as well as skull and crossbones that are accompanied by pink diamond bows.

And yes, she's already made her love for the gift quite obvious, as Avril, 38, was seen wearing her new necklace during a late-night outing with Tyga, 33, in Los Angeles on March 16.

Their latest sighting together comes after the two had fans buzzing when they showed some PDA at a party during Paris Fashion Week party on March 6.