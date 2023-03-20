Tyga Buys Massive $80,000 Gift for Avril Lavigne Amid Budding Romance

Amid his budding romance with Avril Lavigne, Tyga is pulling out all the stops—of which includes an $80,000 gleaming gift for the singer. Take a look at Avril's newest piece of jewelry.

By Kisha Forde Mar 20, 2023 1:48 PMTags
Avril LavigneCelebritiesTyga
Watch: Avril Lavigne KISSES Tyga After Mod Sun Breakup

Haven't you heard, how they rock each other's world?

Two weeks after Avril Lavigne and Tyga confirmed their romance, the "Rack City" rapper is showcasing his appreciation for the "Sk8er Boi" musician by gifting her an $80,000 diamond necklace, E! News has confirmed.

As for the details on Avril's massive necklace, not only does her bling spell out her first name in black and white diamonds, pendants on either side include her first initial placed over pink hearts as well as skull and crossbones that are accompanied by pink diamond bows.

And yes, she's already made her love for the gift quite obvious, as Avril, 38, was seen wearing her new necklace during a late-night outing with Tyga, 33, in Los Angeles on March 16.

Their latest sighting together comes after the two had fans buzzing when they showed some PDA at a party during Paris Fashion Week party on March 6.

But not only did they seal with the deal with a kiss, the pair also stepped out twinning from head-to-toe with coordinated all-black ensembles the day after their outing.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In late February, a rep for the "Complicated" singer confirmed to E! News that she and fiancé Mod Sun had broken up after nearly three years together. However, his rep shared at the time that he and Avril were "engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."

Mod Sun has since broken on the split in a Feb. 28 Instagram post, writing in part, "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

