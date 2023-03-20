Pregnant Hilary Swank Spots One of Her Twins Flexing in Must-See Sonogram

Watch : Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date

Hilary Swank is giving fans another peek at her little champions.

The Million Dollar Baby star, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, recently shared her sonogram to Instagram and joked one of her little ones seemed to be showing off some muscle.

"Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound," she captioned the March 19 post. "#TheRealMillionDollarBaby #Prizefighter."

And fans couldn't get enough of the sweet image. "Tell me you're Hilary Swank's baby without telling me you're Hilary Swank's baby," one follower commented. Added another, "That's your baby for sure!"

Swank, who tied the knot with Schneider in 2018, announced her pregnancy in October. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said on Good Morning America at the time. "I'm gonna be a mom, and not just of one but of two. Yeah, I can't believe it."