Pregnant Hilary Swank Spots One of Her Twins Flexing in Must-See Sonogram

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, recently gave fans another glimpse at her pregnancy by sharing a sonogram of "#TheRealMillionDollarBaby." See the photo.

Watch: Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date

Hilary Swank is giving fans another peek at her little champions.

The Million Dollar Baby star, who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, recently shared her sonogram to Instagram and joked one of her little ones seemed to be showing off some muscle.

"Baby A flexing for the camera at their ultrasound," she captioned the March 19 post. "#TheRealMillionDollarBaby #Prizefighter."

And fans couldn't get enough of the sweet image. "Tell me you're Hilary Swank's baby without telling me you're Hilary Swank's baby," one follower commented. Added another, "That's your baby for sure!" 

Swank, who tied the knot with Schneider in 2018, announced her pregnancy in October. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said on Good Morning America at the time. "I'm gonna be a mom, and not just of one but of two. Yeah, I can't believe it."

2023 Celebrity Babies

The twins are expected to arrive on a very significant date, with the Oscar winner revealing on The Drew Barrymore Show that same month that they're due on her late father' birthday.

Since sharing the baby news, Swank, 48, has continued to keep followers updated on her road to motherhood.

From describing how she kept her pregnancy private while filming her show Alaska Daily to displaying her baby bump at red carpet events and on social media, the actress has given several glimpses into her journey.

And Swank can't wait to meet her twins. "Oven's heatin' up," she wrote alongside a February Instagram photo of her smiling with her growing baby bump, "dough's beginning to rise!!"

