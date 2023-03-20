20 Amazon Products To Use Instead Of Popping That Annoying Pimple

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Have you ever woken up, gone about your morning routine as usual, walked into the bathroom, and suddenly, had your mood ruined? The cause: a new, angry-red pimple on your face that's staring right back at you in the mirror. As the day goes by, you feel the pimple growing large enough that it practically has its own zit code.
The larger and more noticeable a pimple gets, the urge to pop it seems to inevitably grow as well, and I completely relate. Despite all the advice we've read and heard from experts telling us not to squeeze and pop, it's just so hard to fight the urge, especially since pimples always seem to show up at the worst times (think before a big party or date night). With spring break, big festivals and other travel plans right around the corner, the stress of getting a pimple right now is absolutely pore-ibble.
But there's no need to worry, because we've got you covered. Unfortunately, there's no magic wand that allows you to erase all your pimples in an instant with just one "Abracadabra!" However, these products come really darn close. From quick-acting spot drying lotion and hypoallergenic acne concealer to effective post-blemish recovery cream and facial cleansing spray, we've rounded up the best products on Amazon to heal your pimple in no time, minus the popping and scarring.
As the wise Yoda once said, "Patience you must have, my young Padawan." We're pretty sure he was referring to how we should go about treating our acne and pimples. So, keep it pimple and get ready to add these reviewer-loved Amazon finds to your cart.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
These pimple patches have 87,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and they include medical-grade hydrocolloid to help absorb pimple gunk, according to the brand. I swear by these patches not only because of how fast they work and translucent they are, but also because they help keep me from picking at my pimple, too.
One reviewer called these patches a "holy grail skin saver." They added, "I love these so much that I'm on a subscription for them! Feel a bump coming on? Patch that! Have an active acne breakout and want to expedite the healing? Patch it! It works well on active acne, injuries, congested pores, and more. It drains them safely and quickly. They also serve as a "bandage" to prevent picking/touching, getting infected, or friction or sweat from wearing masks that rub against acne in the lip/chin/jawline area. If I run out, I buy more at Target between shipments. Seriously amazing! I've tried other cheaper options but nothing works as well as these do!"
Mighty Patch Surface from Hero Cosmetics
These surface patches are from the same brand as the pimple patches above, and they're just as effective. When an ordinary acne patch won't cut it (think cluster breakouts or hard-to-reach body acne), these jumbo-size hydrocolloid strips are perfect. You can use it on your jawline, back, neck, chest and more— and if you need more coverage, you can stack two side-to-side.
According to one Amazon shopper, "When I first peeled off the adhesive I watched the pus be pulled from the pimple after the 6-8 hour period. My skin hasn't been this clear since my early 20s before my hormonal acne started. Jesus I cried. You have unbelievable hard to get rid of acne get these! No pain no swelling! Is definitely in my makeup kit from now on! I wish I found sooner!"
COSRX Acne Blemish Spot Drying Lotion
I swear by COSRX products for all things skin care, and this blemish spot drying lotion is no exception. It features beneficial key ingredients like vitamin B12, salicylic acid and zinc oxide, and it comes with a reusable silicone swab. All you have to do is dab the lotion onto your blemishes and leave it on overnight.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I don't usually write product reviews, but this is worth the effort. I get hormonal cystic acne that nothing can touch. Not retin-a, not regular salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide barely makes a dent. THIS STUFF WORKS. I started getting a monster pimple on my chin last Thursday and treated it with this spot treatment promptly. Normally these things will just sit underground for a couple weeks before taking their final form as a stubborn red spot. But by Saturday afternoon and after 2 overnight applications (this is gross, but bear with me), this baby was ready to pop. And boy did it, reducing the bump to about 1/3 the size. I kept applying nightly and by yesterday morning (Tuesday), the spot was almost flat and only a little pink. Today the bump is completely gone and so is probably 95% of the redness. This stuff did in under week what other stuff can't do in a month. I haven't used it on smaller spots yet but I'd be willing to bet it would clear them in a day or two. If they ever discontinue or change this I will simply perish. A GODSEND."
Almay Clear Complexion Acne & Spot Treatment Concealer
I'm super excited to share this product in particular. One of my frustrations whenever I get a pimple is the paradox of wanting to cover it up with makeup but knowing that if I put concealer on the pimple, it'll just get worse. That's when I came across this spot treatment concealer, which is formulated with acne-specific ingredients like 2% salicyclic acid, probiotics and aloe. At the same time, it seamlessly covers acne with a soft-matte, full-coverage finish.
One reviewer wrote, "I've been using this for years, because it actually works!! No reactions to it, (I have very sensitive skin) and it will hide the blemish nicely while drying it up at the same time. A repeat customer!!"
Paradise Emerald Cystic Acne Spot Treatment
If you're struggling with cystic, hormonal and severe acne, this gentle-yet-effective spot treatment may be just what you're looking for. It's formulated with ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil, aloe vera and squalane.
According to one reviewer, "I've tried so many acne medicines, including all the standard ones dermatologists prescribe and this is the best product I've used! I'm going to tell all my friends that struggle with cystic acne to try it. Put it on at night and you'll feel a slight tingling, the smell is mild and kind of natural, you can't see it on your skin and it doesn't rub off on your bed sheets. In the morning your pimples will be reduced SO much and after a few days, maybe a week, they will dry out and be gone. At least for me! I don't normally leave reviews but this one deserves it."
Zapzyt Maximum Strength 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Gel
Benzoyl peroxide is commonly used to treat mild acne, and this acne treatment gel is a great option if you're looking to incorporate this ingredient into your skin care routine. It's made of just 5 ingredients in total, and it can be used up to 3 times daily, according to the brand.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I'll just say, this stuff is the only thing that works for me. I apply it after every time I wash my face, and I don't have any breakouts. And I mean, any. Before I discovered this product I was developing some severe acne and didn't know what to do. I find that if I don't apply this everyday I will get a breakout (super mild one though). So I have to keep doing it daily, which is a miniscule sacrifice in order to have clear skin. I recommend trying this if you've tried many other products and can't seem to find something that works. Hopefully it works for you like it does for me. It's a must to apply moisturizer after this though, or you will dry out your skin. One tube lasts a long time (you don't need to apply much of it) and I usually just put it all over my face just to be sure I won't get a breakout anywhere. I've been using this for 3 years now with no issues, and my skin is super sensitive. I've never had a reaction to it."
SkinSmart Facial Cleanser for Acne
If you exercise or are constantly on the go, this acne facial cleansing spray is a must. It's formulated with antimicrobial ingredients that remove sweat and dirt, unclog pores and soothe skin irritation, according to the brand. You can use it on your face, chest or back— just spray and go!
According to one shopper on Amazon, "I've dealt with hormonal acne and bacne for so many years despite doing everything I could to attempt to resolve it. Some products helped temporarily and my sensitive skin often reacted before any benefits could be noticed. This spray has 98% cleared up my acne and bacne after 10 days. I'm no longer haunted by painful and embarrassing blemishes. My skin is healing rapidly and I'm wearing less makeup as a result due to such an improvement in my complexion. My acne scars on my back are healing, as well. BUY THIS!!!!!! It dries quickly, can be used anytime on fresh skin or over makeup."
Active Skin Repair Healing Ointment & Antiseptic Spray
This Active Skin Repair spray helps to heal not just your acne scars, but also thing slike cuts, rashes, sunburns and other skin irritations. It's a medical-grade skin solution that acts quickly to provide relief and help support the body's natural healing process, according to the brand.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "I use a lot of retinol and vitamin C on my face. I burn easily and when the winter comes my skin gets itchy this product does it all. I am on my third bottle and I can't live without it. It gets rid of everything practically! Sunburn, itchy skin, rashes, this stuff is unbelievable. I can spray this on my face, and I don't have to worry about my eyes being sensitive to the product. Do yourself a favor buy a bottle of this stuff you will not be disappointed. I am on my third bottle. I love it."
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body
Rejuvenate your face and body with this tea tree-infused mud mask. The clarifying mud mask acts an acne treatment, deep skin cleanser and pore reducer, and it's packed with beneficial ingredients like Dead Sea mineral mud, aloe vera, vitamin E and jojoba oil.
Accoridng to one reviewer, "I absolutely love this mud mask! I have sensitive skin, after recently traveling a lot (stress & climate changes) I developed acne on my cheeks. After using this mask a couple times a week for 2 weeks, my skin is clear & has never looked better! I also like the scent & how smooth is goes on. It feels good on your skin too! Highly recommend!"
Cetaphil Pro Clay Mask
This clay mask from Cetaphil is another wallet-friendly, high-quality option for tackling acne issues. It's a luxuriously creamy clay mask that's designed to purify skin and deep clean pores. The bentonite clay helps absorbe surface oil, and the Amazonian Kaolin clay gently exfoliates to lift away dead skin cells.
According to one reviewer, this mask is "perfect for combo skin with acne." They wrote, "Ever since I started incorporating this clay mask in my nightly skin routine, I've noticed a huge difference in my skin. It helps control oil without drying out the skin. It also has helped reduce acne or help clear any bumps much faster than when I wasn't using the mask. My skin has never looked better!"
CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture
This CeraVe retinol serum has done wonders for my skin, especially in helping to greatly reduce the appearance of my acne scars (which I got from popping all those pimples). It includes ingredients like encapsulated retinol, licorice root extract, essential ceramides and vitamin B3, all of which work to restore and soothe your skin.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "I bought this for my teen daughter, it really helped clearing her acnes almost completely. She had suffered with acnes face since 13 years old. I had to take her to dermatologist and she advised to use Neutrogena cleanser and birth control pills to help acnes. But it still did not work for my girl's face as much as I expected until I bought this brand cleanser and serum to use together. And her face is almost acnes free now."
PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash
I've been using this PanOxyl acne foaming wash since high school, ever since it was recommended by one of my friends who was known for having the clearest skin ever. Long story short, it's been an absolute game changer. It contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, helping to clear existing acne and preventing new blemishes from forming, according to the brand. And it's not just limited for use on your face— as multiple reviewers note, this wash is also effective for use on different areas of your body and scalp.
One reviewer wrote, "I don't write reviews often but skin is so important and acne really sucks! I have super sensitive, acne prone skin. I'm 35 years old and I started using this a few months ago. My skin has completely cleared up! I was using really expensive cleanser and this is the only thing that has worked! I use this along with Paula's choice exfoliate and the hero acne patches for a pimple here and there and finally my skin looks good! Just try it."
Tree of Life Vitamin C Brightening Facial Serum
Vitamin C is so, so important for our skin! It can help smooth, brighten and minimize dark spots, and this has been true for me ever since I started incorporating this exact vitamin C facial serum into my daily routine. In particular, it's noticeably reduced the appearance of my acne scars, and I love that it includes other skin-loving ingredients like aloe, jojoba, witch hazel and vitamin E.
One Amazon reviewer wrote, "This Vitamin C serum has prevented my hormonal cystic acne breakouts. I would use a topical acne medication (salicylic cream) and it would get rid of the acne but it didn't prevent them from happening. This serum is what made the difference. I put this serum on right after washing my face with charcoal soap while my face is still wet so it's easier to spread all over, even on my eyelids and under eyes. I let it dry (dried really fast and absorbed really well!) then put on my eye cream and acne medication. I think this serum has also made my skin more even-toned. Before this serum the dark spots from acne would stay FOREVER but this serum makes it fade quicker. Thank goodness for this product!"
Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm Post-Blemish Recovery Cream
According to the brand, this post-blemish recovery cream was inspired by first-aid ointment, and it quickly works to clam angry skin, smooth bumps and texture, relieve flaky dry spots and improve the look of post-blemish spots overall. It's clinically and allergy tested, making it great for a wide variety of skin types.
One Amazon reviewer called this "the best skincare product I have ever purchased." They wrote, "I have THE MOST sensitive skin. I am always afraid to try new products, but this one, after a single use, my post-acne redness was disappearing! I put it on at night, and sleep with it leaving little white dots on my face, but by the morning, they're gone, and so is my redness! I cannot recommend this product enough!!"
Paula's Choice CLEAR Back & Body Acne Spray
For those of us with back and body acne, it can be really frustrating to just wait for the pimples to run their course (not to mention painful). This acne spray is the perfect solution for stubborn body acne in hard-to-reach spots, and it's formulated with 2% salicylic acid that helps eliminate bumps, pimples and blackheads. According to the brand, this spray-on body exfoliator also helps visibly reduce pore size without irritation.
One reviewer on Amazon wrote, "Not going to lie that I was a little skeptical about this product after years of trying different medication. I am absolutely amazed how in just 3 days with a single application prior to bed after my evening shower this stuff has cleared up years of backne issues. My skin feels much smother and healthier looking. The product is not the cheapest but with how well it works you will save significantly more money than buying many more products that produce zero results. I give this product 5 Stars"
BellamiLuxx Butt Acne Clearing Lotion
If you're struggling with butt acne, it can be super uncomfortable to go about your day, whether you're sitting or moving around. This treatment cream is formulated with Australian tea tree oil, pure plant extracts and other gently ingredients that help relieve discomfort while gently moisturizing and repairing.
According to one reviewer, "I am in my 40s and suddenly began to experience acne on my lower back, thighs, and rear that hasn't gone away with the treatments and washes that I normally use. I bought this in hopes it would work and I've been really impressed. Like the medications prescribed by dermatologists, the acne will get worse before it gets better because it brings it to the surface. But in less than a week my acne was gone."
Differin Gel Acne Scar Spot Treatment for Face
This resurfacing scar gel is formulated with skin-soothnig and moisturizing ingredients that support the skin's natural barrier, along with promoting surface cell turnover to visibly improve uneven skin, according to the brand. It's perfect for those who are looking to decrease the appearance of their acne scars, and it's non-comodogenic, pareben-free and dematologist-tested.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I mean wow. I love this product. I know it says the results aren't instant but I could swear they are. I applied this for the first time at night right after cleansing, I put an even layer on my post acne scars and then followed up with a moisturizer and serum I had been using for months. I woke up and my skin was brighter, my pores were smaller the texture and color in my skin was noticeably better. Second night, same results only even better. Two weeks later, what scars? Pores? Never heard of heard of them. Omg I just love it. I genuinely thought I would have these scars for life and two weeks. Two stinkin weeks. I'm so happy. Needless to say I recommend this product. Also it didn't irritate or break my skin out, huuuge plus."
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL
It's possible that one of the reasons you're breaking out is not because of the products you're using, but the towels you wipe your face with after washing your face— namely, the towels that have been hanging in your bathroom for a while, might have been used by others and might have been washed with a fabric softener that irritates your sensitive skin. These facial washcloths are made out fo 100% Biobased, USDA certified and dermatologist-approved fibers, according to the brand. They're absorbent enough to dry your face and hands, and they can also be used to easily remove makeup once wet.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "My face has significant cleared up since using these. I would recommend for anyone suffering from acne and uses a regular face towel to dry their skin. It's softer and easy on the skin. Can be used for gentle exfoliation on the face. This has way less bacteria than a regular towel and I use it to wipe down my sink once I'm done drying my face. I also use it for my babies bath time as a wash towel since it's so soft"
Diva Stuff Travelers Mist
This antibacterial mist can help keep your pillow clean and protect your skin from dirt and oil that builds up on fabric. It's also formulated with soothing ingredients like peppermint hydrosol, tea tree hydrosol, spearmint water and lavender oil, making it the perfect aromatherapy addition to your nighttime routine to help you wind down after a long day.
One reviewer wrote, "I was getting acne from sleeping daily with my silk eye mask, and washing it every 3-4 days was just too much for little old lazy me. So I went on the hunt for an antibacterial spray that would be effective but gentle on my skin. This is definitely worth it if you are looking for a quick easy way to prevent acne without constantly washing your bed things! I like that this product has different scents and is a decent size for the price. I picked the stress relief scent since I'd be using this most around bedtime. I use about 10-15 total spritzes before bed on my mask, pillowcase, and whatever parts of my sheets could touch my face. Despite heavy daily use, the bottle has lasted me over a month! The scent is relaxing and not overpowering (as long as you don't go overboard - I find it best to spray from a foot away so it disperses better). Most importantly I've noticed less acne!! That was my entire reason for purchasing this, so I'm definitely pleased it worked out."
BHYTAKI Pimple Popper Tool Kit (16 Pieces)
Finally, if you can't help but pop that oh-so-annoying pimple (been there, done that), this pimple popper tool kit will help you do so in the most non-invasive, non-irritating way possible. Rather than risking germs transferring from your fingernails to the open zit or pushing bacteria and pus deeper into your skin, these tools, which are made of high-quality stainless steel, will help extract different types of pimples safely.
According to one Amazon reviewer, "I have a mental health thing where I can't stop picking/ scratching at anything not flat with my skin. These tools are amazing at limiting the damage I do to myself and limit my bacteria covered nails from touching my acne. Less infections. More satisfaction. The tweezers are amazing too. I can get any hair anywhere the first try most of the time which is heavenly. I absolutely recommend."
