Bad Bunny Appears to Diss Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker in New Song

Watch : Kendall Jenner Reminisces About Early Modeling Days

There may have been a little shade thrown at a Phoenix Suns player.



Bad Bunny's latest feature on Eladio Carrión's track, "Coco Chanel," is raising eyebrows since his lyrics seemingly reference Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker.

"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bad Bunny raps, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

But that's not all, as the 29-year-old also goes on to say "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to, "Scorpio women are dangerous." (And yes, if you're wondering, Kendall is indeed a Scorpio).

Bad Bunny's latest collaboration comes just days after he and the Kardashians star were seen leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party in Los Angeles together.