Bad Bunny Appears to Diss Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker in New Song

Bad Bunny—who's been sparking romance rumors with Kendall Jenner—appeared to take a slight dig at her ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in his latest feature.

There may have been a little shade thrown at a Phoenix Suns player.
 
Bad Bunny's latest feature on Eladio Carrión's track, "Coco Chanel," is raising eyebrows since his lyrics seemingly reference Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker.

"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bad Bunny raps, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."

But that's not all, as the 29-year-old also goes on to say "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to, "Scorpio women are dangerous." (And yes, if you're wondering, Kendall is indeed a Scorpio).

Bad Bunny's latest collaboration comes just days after he and the Kardashians star were seen leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party in Los Angeles together.

The pair's late-night outing on Hollywood's biggest night was just the latest of a series of sightings featuring the two over the past weeks, with the musician and model also seen grabbing dinner with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber and hitting up a separate restaurant with a group of friends.

Getty Images

As for Kendall, 27, and Devin, 26, the former couple called it quits after a little over two years of dating last fall.

Though the pair were notably on and off before calling time out on their relationship altogether, a source previously confirmed to E! News that they ultimately broke up due to "their busy schedules."

E! News has reached out to reps for the stars for comment and has not heard back.

