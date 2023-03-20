Bad Bunny Appears to Diss Kendall Jenner's Ex Devin Booker in New Song

There may have been a little shade thrown at a Phoenix Suns player.
Bad Bunny's latest feature on Eladio Carrión's track, "Coco Chanel," is raising eyebrows since his lyrics seemingly reference Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker.
"Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe," Bad Bunny raps, which translates to, "I'm not bad, baby that's a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it."
But that's not all, as the 29-year-old also goes on to say "las de escorpio son peligro," which translates to, "Scorpio women are dangerous." (And yes, if you're wondering, Kendall is indeed a Scorpio).
Bad Bunny's latest collaboration comes just days after he and the Kardashians star were seen leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party in Los Angeles together.
The pair's late-night outing on Hollywood's biggest night was just the latest of a series of sightings featuring the two over the past weeks, with the musician and model also seen grabbing dinner with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber and hitting up a separate restaurant with a group of friends.
As for Kendall, 27, and Devin, 26, the former couple called it quits after a little over two years of dating last fall.
Though the pair were notably on and off before calling time out on their relationship altogether, a source previously confirmed to E! News that they ultimately broke up due to "their busy schedules."
