Vanderpump Rules' Kristina Kelly Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Max Ville

Kristina Kelly's little one has arrived.
The Vanderpump Rules cast member welcomed her firstborn with boyfriend Max Ville, a baby boy named River. Kristina announced the special news by sharing a photo of their newborn in his crib.
"You're more than I could have ever dreamed of," Kristina wrote in a March 19 Instagram post. "Welcome to the world River."
In response to his arrival, VPR alum Stassi Schroeder, who is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark, gushed in the comment section, "The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I'm not being dramatic."
Meanwhile, Scheana Shay also chimed in, writing alongside five heart-eye emojis, "He's perfect!!!!!"
Prior to welcoming her baby boy, Kristina announced to the world that she was expecting back in October by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself on the beach with her hand resting on her baby bump. She captioned the moment, "I've been keeping a big secret."
Once the secret was out, the 35-year-old was sure to share more glimpses of her pregnancy, including a video montage of some special moments in her journey to motherhood.
Clips in that very video included a shot of Kristina holding her hand over her mouth while flashing a positive pregnancy test to the camera, and footage of the moment she told Stassi she was expecting. As seen in the clip, Stassi instantly began crying while pulling Kristina in for a hug when she learned the sweet news.
"Andddddd I'm sobbing all over again," Stassi wrote under the Nov. 11 IG post. "I love this baby boy so much. I love you so much. You and Max are going to be the greatest parents."
