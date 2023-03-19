Vanderpump Rules' Kristina Kelly Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Max Ville

Watch : Kristen Doute Returning to Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Sandoval Drama

Kristina Kelly's little one has arrived.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member welcomed her firstborn with boyfriend Max Ville, a baby boy named River. Kristina announced the special news by sharing a photo of their newborn in his crib.

"You're more than I could have ever dreamed of," Kristina wrote in a March 19 Instagram post. "Welcome to the world River."

In response to his arrival, VPR alum Stassi Schroeder, who is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark, gushed in the comment section, "The most perfect little angel boy I have ever seen and I'm not being dramatic."

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay also chimed in, writing alongside five heart-eye emojis, "He's perfect!!!!!"

Prior to welcoming her baby boy, Kristina announced to the world that she was expecting back in October by sharing a black-and-white photo of herself on the beach with her hand resting on her baby bump. She captioned the moment, "I've been keeping a big secret."