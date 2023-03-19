Chris Kirkpatrick Shares Which NSYNC Member is the Surprisingly Least Active in the Group Chat

Watch : AJ McLean Wants Justin Timberlake to Consider BSB/NSYNC Reunion

JC Chasez isn't exactly bringin' da noise in the NSYNC group chat.

Chris Kirkpatrick exclusively revealed to E! News that the members of the iconic boy band do in fact have a group text, and that JC is the least active in it. Why that is?

"Because he's just an introvert," Chris noted at That's 4 Entertainment 90s Con 2023, which kicked off March 17 and wrapped March 19. "He usually just responds."

As for what goes down inside their text chain, Chris shared that the content isn't too serious.

"We all just randomly send stupid texts to each other," he said. "We were at a LEGO store. I was there with my kid and they had these Spice Girls LEGO set or something. I took a picture and I'm like, ‘Why don't we have this, guys?' So it's just stupid stuff like that, or if we hear funny stories or funny jokes about the band, we send it to each other."