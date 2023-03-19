Exclusive

Why Melissa Joan Hart Says There Won't Be a Reboot of the Original Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Melissa Joan Hart reunited with her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars at 90s Con 2023 and spoke to E! News about the possibility of a remake of the sitcom.

By Corinne Heller Mar 19, 2023 8:29 PMTags
TVReunionExclusivesMelissa Joan HartNostalgia
Watch: Melissa Joan Hart Won't Be on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Sabrina Spellman won't be casting any funny spells on TV again any time soon.

Melissa Joan Hart and most of the stars of the '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited at That's 4 Entertainment 90s Con in Hartford, Conn. March 18. There, the actress was asked about the possibility of rebooting the comedy series with the original cast.

"No, I don't think so," she told E! News at the convention. "There's too much red tape to get through. I mean, I think we would all have a lot of fun, but I don't think that that necessarily makes for a good show just because we're having a blast. I think that it's really hard to reboot something, do it smart."

The actress continued, "I think that people have thought about it for too long and everyone has an idea of what they want it to be, but I don't think it would ever make anyone happy."

photos
TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, aired between 1996 and 2003. Melissa played Sabrina Spellman, a role Kiernan Shipka portrayed in the supernatural show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which ended its two-season run in 2020.

"I didn't really see it, but it seems very different from ours," Melissa told E! News about the reboot. "I was happy for that. There couldn't be a comparison because it was just so different. Ours was magic, theirs was witchcraft. Theirs was drama, ours was comedy."

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Regrets Playing Fred in Scooby-Doo

2
Exclusive

Charmed’s Drew Fuller Praises "F--king Warrior" Shannen Doherty

3

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After ABC Exit

At 90s Con, Melissa hung out with her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick (Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda), Nate Richert (Harvey), Jenna Leigh Green (Libby) and Elisa Donovan (Morgan). The cast, who also reunited at 90s Con 2022, keep in touch with a group text.

"We talk about everything," Melissa told E! News. "We try to get together as much as we can."

—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley

See photos of cast reunions and other star sightings at 90s Con:

 

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Sabrina, the Teenage Witch Reunion

Caroline Rhea, Elisa Donovan, Nate Richert, Melissa Joan Hart, Jenna Leigh Green and Beth Broderick pose for a group pic.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
Charmed Reunion

Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs pose together.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
All That Reunion

Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunite.

Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment
Beverly Hills, 90210 Reunion

Rebecca Gayheart, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley gather for a pic.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
All That Mini Reunion

Danny Tamberelli, Lori Beth Denberg and Kel Mitchell appear together.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Saved by the Bell Mini Reunion

Nice to see you, Preppy! Mark-Paul Gosselar and Mario Lopez appear together.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Stacey Dash

The Clueless alum arrives at 90s Con.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Danica McKellar

Wonder Years's Winnie Cooper poses on the carpet.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images
Vinessa Shaw

The Hocus Pocus actress is all smiles.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Regrets Playing Fred in Scooby-Doo

2
Exclusive

Charmed’s Drew Fuller Praises "F--king Warrior" Shannen Doherty

3

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After ABC Exit

4

Ellen Star Sophia Grace Cuddles Her Baby Boy in Sweet Video

5

Blac Chyna Gets Facial Fillers Dissolved After Breast and Butt Surgery