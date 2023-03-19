Why Melissa Joan Hart Says There Won't Be a Reboot of the Original Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Watch : Melissa Joan Hart Won't Be on "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Sabrina Spellman won't be casting any funny spells on TV again any time soon.

Melissa Joan Hart and most of the stars of the '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited at That's 4 Entertainment 90s Con in Hartford, Conn. March 18. There, the actress was asked about the possibility of rebooting the comedy series with the original cast.

"No, I don't think so," she told E! News at the convention. "There's too much red tape to get through. I mean, I think we would all have a lot of fun, but I don't think that that necessarily makes for a good show just because we're having a blast. I think that it's really hard to reboot something, do it smart."

The actress continued, "I think that people have thought about it for too long and everyone has an idea of what they want it to be, but I don't think it would ever make anyone happy."