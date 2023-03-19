Why Melissa Joan Hart Says There Won't Be a Reboot of the Original Sabrina The Teenage Witch

Sabrina Spellman won't be casting any funny spells on TV again any time soon.
Melissa Joan Hart and most of the stars of the '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch reunited at That's 4 Entertainment 90s Con in Hartford, Conn. March 18. There, the actress was asked about the possibility of rebooting the comedy series with the original cast.
"No, I don't think so," she told E! News at the convention. "There's too much red tape to get through. I mean, I think we would all have a lot of fun, but I don't think that that necessarily makes for a good show just because we're having a blast. I think that it's really hard to reboot something, do it smart."
The actress continued, "I think that people have thought about it for too long and everyone has an idea of what they want it to be, but I don't think it would ever make anyone happy."
Sabrina the Teenage Witch, based on the Archie Comics series of the same name, aired between 1996 and 2003. Melissa played Sabrina Spellman, a role Kiernan Shipka portrayed in the supernatural show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which ended its two-season run in 2020.
"I didn't really see it, but it seems very different from ours," Melissa told E! News about the reboot. "I was happy for that. There couldn't be a comparison because it was just so different. Ours was magic, theirs was witchcraft. Theirs was drama, ours was comedy."
At 90s Con, Melissa hung out with her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick (Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda), Nate Richert (Harvey), Jenna Leigh Green (Libby) and Elisa Donovan (Morgan). The cast, who also reunited at 90s Con 2022, keep in touch with a group text.
"We talk about everything," Melissa told E! News. "We try to get together as much as we can."
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley
See photos of cast reunions and other star sightings at 90s Con: