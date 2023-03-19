Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After GMA3 Exit

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are running off together, literally.

The two former GMA3 co-anchors were photographed jogging side by side in the 13.1-mile United Airlines New York City Half Marathon on March 19, almost three months after they went public with their romance and about two months after their exit from ABC News was announced.

Amy, 50, wore a black printed T-shirt under a white, puffer jacket, bright blue leggings, neon orange sneakers and black gloves with a matching beanie. T.J., 45, ran in a black, hooded jacket, matching shorts, running tights and a beanie, paired with neon green sneakers.

The two, who first sparked romance rumors back in November, have been spotted out together several times in recent months. In February, they were photographed showing PDA during a vacation in Mexico. A month earlier, on the day their departure from ABC was announced, Amy and T.J. were seen hugging during a walk in Los Angeles.