Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run NYC Half Marathon Together After GMA3 Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are running off together, literally.
The two former GMA3 co-anchors were photographed jogging side by side in the 13.1-mile United Airlines New York City Half Marathon on March 19, almost three months after they went public with their romance and about two months after their exit from ABC News was announced.
Amy, 50, wore a black printed T-shirt under a white, puffer jacket, bright blue leggings, neon orange sneakers and black gloves with a matching beanie. T.J., 45, ran in a black, hooded jacket, matching shorts, running tights and a beanie, paired with neon green sneakers.
The two, who first sparked romance rumors back in November, have been spotted out together several times in recent months. In February, they were photographed showing PDA during a vacation in Mexico. A month earlier, on the day their departure from ABC was announced, Amy and T.J. were seen hugging during a walk in Los Angeles.
It's not the first time the pair have partaken in an event like this one together. In November 2022, the two ran in the 2022 TCS New York Road City Marathon.
ABC News president Kim Godwin said the following December the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors would "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review." During this time, the pair vacationed in Miami, where they confirmed their romance with a kiss.
Meanwhile, a source close to the situation confirmed to E! News at the time that T.J. filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine, 10. In January, Amy was photographed meeting up with her estranged husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue, and handing off a dog.
Later that month, ABC News issued a statement saying that "after several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."