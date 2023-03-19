If You Don't Have a Scalp Massager, You Need This $8 One From Amazon With 133,900+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love getting your hair washed at the salon, you can replicate that ultra-relaxing, spa-like scalp massage with just one affordable find from Amazon. All you need to add to your shower routine is this scalp massager, and your wash days will become all the more enjoyable!

What makes this scalp massager stand out from the rest is its affordability, ergonomic handle and soft silicone bristles that don't pull or tug at the hair. Whether you have an itchy scalp, want to stimulate hair growth, have scalp psoriasis or just want to incorporate a soothing step to your shower routine, this is the product you need in your life. Not only does the scalp massager have over 133,900 positive reviews on Amazon, but it's also currently on sale for just $8.

"I love this thing," one reviewer shares. "It's great for scrubbing your scalp & feels sooo good specially if you have a itchy scalp, the little fingers are made with a soft silicone which has some flexibility so it isn't hard on your skin. It's very easy to hold & use & doesn't slip out of your hands. This works really good for working shampoo & conditioner thru your hair. I loved it so much I bought another for my mom."

"This thing is AMAZING to say the least!!" another reviewer raves. "I personally purchased this because I have scalp psoriasis, and saw people recommending something like this. This is the one I chose to go with, and I'm so happy I did! This may sound nasty, but (if you also have scalp psoriasis) it scrubs it all out for you, and leaves your scalp & hair smooth and flake free!! This is also good for just anyone looking to use it while washing their hair! It gets all the dirt and buildup off your scalp and makes it look and feel amazing! 100000/10 would recommend this product!!!!"

Scroll below to shop the top rated Amazon scalp massager and change your hair washing game for good.