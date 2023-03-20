Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Smashbox, Nudestix, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Smashbox, Nudestix, and Sephora Collection.
Today's Steals
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
This is the first makeup primer I have ever tried. I distinctly remember testing it out in the store, truly shocked by skin feeling softer than ever before. I fell in love immediately, but I'm not going to lie, I have tried other primers throughout the years. After trying dozens, I completely regret the money I spent. I always come back to this one and I will never change my mind again. My makeup applies evenly, it lasts longer, and it absorbs quickly—no more waiting around hoping to kill time waiting for my primer to dry down. This even makes my skin look beautiful and smooth during a makeup-free day.
I am stocking up on this one for sure. I will never run out of this primer ever again. I'm not the only one who adores the product. It has 239.3K+ Sephora Loves.
NUDESTIX NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30
If you prefer a mineral sunscreen, try this one out. It has SPF 30 and it's oil-free, lightweight, and super-hydrating. It comes in five shades.
A shopper said, "First, this is a moisturizer, primer and sunscreen as one. Second, my makeup stays on and looks perfect after hours of wear. I love it and love everything I've used from this line." Another reviewed, "This sunscreen is so smooth while applying. It doesn't require any blending after applying plus it protects you from sun! A definitely go-go."
Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer
If you love Smashbox primers and you prefer a luminous look, you'll love this one. It has a glowy finish to give you a lit-from-within look.
A shopper said, "I have to confess I'm very impressed with this primer I really had low hopes for this and I'm so glad I gave it a try this product really does deserve five stars. I love wearing this product beneath my foundation for a natural looking glow. This makes my skin look velvety and silky smooth I really love this primer it has just the right amount of shimmers and this products texture is a bit creamy/watery."
Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid
Prep your skin for makeup and prioritize hydration with this super-moisturizing primer.
A fan of the product said, "Love this!! Is great as a base to give my foundation an absolutely flawless finish!! Extremely smooth and silky! Leaves my skin feeling and looking amazing!"
Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer
If you prefer a matte look, this is the primer for you. It creates a smooth, even canvas for makeup application and helps keep oil at bay.
A fan of the product reviewed, "Game changer. I've been struggling to find a solution for makeup breaking up on me as I get oily throughout the day. This is the solution. The finish is beautiful with my Estée Lauder double wear foundation."
Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer
If redness is a concern, this smoothing and soothing primer is just what you need in your makeup arsenal.
A shopper shared, "My mom has rosacea and her face is severely red. This product took away the majority of the redness and gave her confidence! Would highly recommend."
Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.