TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul and Boyfriend Unite in New Video a Month After Her Domestic Violence Arrest

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Charged With Domestic Violence & Child Abuse

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen are putting up a united front, one month after she was charged with domestic violence stemming from a confrontation between the two.

On March 18, the influencer and her boyfriend both posted TikTok videos of themselves spending time together. Their posts include montages of the couple in bed, brushing their teeth, going to the gym and shopping at a Trader Joe's supermarket. The two also kiss each other on the cheek.

It marked the first videos showing the couple together since they got into a confrontation on Feb. 17, which police say resulted in injuries to both him and her daughter Indy Paul, 5, the eldest of her two children from her marriage to ex Tate Paul.

Taylor, 28, was arrested and later charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic violence in the presence of a child causing injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief. Frankie's attorney recently filed a not guilty plea on the TikToker's behalf. The case remains pending.