Dream Kardashian and True Thompson Twin in Cute St. Patrick's Day Photos

Watch : Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

St. Paddy's Day twins!

On March 18, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable Instagram pics of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and her cousin and BFF Dream Kardashian, 6, posing together in matching St. Patrick's Day outfits.

The Good American founder's little girl and Rob Kardashian's daughter wear pale pink Sweet Wink shamrock sweatshirts that read, "Cutest Clover," matching leggings, green socks, white sneakers and holiday-themed headbands featuring a rainbow and a pot of gold.

Khloe captioned her post, "My forever pot of Gold."

One fan commented, "The way true and dream are remind me of the way you and rob are." Khloe responded, " i pray so (besides the few years as young teenagers we would wrestle everyday) lol"

A day before, on St. Patrick's Day itself, Rob celebrated his 36th birthday and received sweet tributes on social media from his family, including Khloe.

"It's one of my most favorite days because it's one of my Most favorite human being's birthday!!" the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside throwback pics of the two. "My baby bobby boy."