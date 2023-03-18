Blac Chyna Gets Her Facial Fillers Dissolved After Breast and Butt Reduction Surgery

Watch : Blac Chyna Gets Breast & Butt Reduction Amid "Life Changing Journey"

Blac Chyna's transformation back to Angela White continues.

The Real Blac Chyna star has been undergoing several cosmetic procedures to reverse the results of past ones and has been documenting her experiences. In a video posted to Instagram March 15, Chyna is seen getting fillers dissolved from her cheeks and jawline at the Allure Laser & Wellness Spa in Los Angeles.

"Enough is enough," the 34-year-old said. "It all has to come out."

Once inside, she told a physician assistant, "Basically, I want to dissolve all of it. Back to the baseline. I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering. It's not what I look like. It like, totally changed my face and I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Black Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for like, a change."

Chyna said that with her facial fillers in, makeup artists would "contour so it would be even more dramatic," adding, "So, I would be looking like Jigsaw. The mask, everything. I'm just ready to take it out."

Chyna captioned her video post, "I Remove all my face fillers, I'm so happy."