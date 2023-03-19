Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Kiehl's, Estée Lauder, and Anastasia Beverly Hills

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Kiehl's, Estée Lauder, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Precision Brow Pencil
Fill in your brows and add a natural-looking texture with the best-selling eyebrow pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's available in 12 shades at Sephora and it comes with a spoolie to blend in the product to achieve your ideal brow.
This pencil has 834.6K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I was hit by a car while out on a run. I walked away with multiple broken bones a broken nose blood everywhere annnd perfect eyebrows. if you are considering getting this product BUY IT."
Another raved, "Perfect Brow Pencil. This is my favorite brow pencil! I've been using this one for years. Stays on well, and found the perfect shade for me. I love the brush on the other side too, helps to blend it in."
Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Use this concentrate at night, gently pressing it into your skin after cleansing. Kiehl's claims that this is great to increase radiance and reduce the signs of aging.
A loyal fan of the product said, "This facial oil does exactly what it claims to do. Put it on at night and in the morning your face will look 10 years younger. I'm not kidding, joking, or exaggerating! Truly amazing stuff. The added bonus is it smells wonderful. I use it on my face and also on my hands and forearms. I'm 63 years old and it really helps me keep my skin, both my face and forearms smooth and wrinkle-free. It's so good, I recommend it to my friends and send them samples when I get any from Kiehl's. Everyone I have sent a sample to has also purchased it!"
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
The name of this foundation really says it all. This buildable formula truly stays in place for a whole 24 hours, in my personal experience. It has buildable coverage so you can customize your look and a matte finish to combat any signs of sweat. This foundation lasts in hot, humid weather without feeling heavy on your skin. There are shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, with 55 options to choose from.
This foundation has 639.9K+ Sephora Loves. And, let's say you already have your go-to foundation that you're not willing to part with. Instead of ditching your favorite foundation, just mix a pump or two of the Estee Lauder Double Wear to the foundation you normally use to increase its staying power without abandoning your signature look.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Makeup SPF 19
If you want all-day wear with a lighter coverage, Estée Lauder's Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation SPF 19 delivers with a sher, matte formula that really lasts. It's weightless look that's comfortable and undetectable.
This formula has 22.5K+ Sephora Loves with one shopper sharing, "Searching for a foundation with just enough coverage is difficult. They're either super sheer or heavy. This is the perfect amount of coverage to blur imperfections and soften fine lines and wrinkles without looking like you're wearing makeup."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.