Taylor Swift Kicks Off The Eras Tour in Style: See Her Stunning Stage Outfits From Opening Night

Taylor Swift began her new The Eras tour at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, and in style!. Find out more info about her opening night and see her glamorous stage looks.

By Corinne Heller Mar 18, 2023 5:55 PMTags
MusicTaylor Swift
Watch: Taylor Swift's 10 Musical Eras

She's back!

Taylor Swift returned to the stage for opening night of her The Eras tour, her first concert series since 2018, and she did it in style! The pop star debuted numerous glamorous stage outfits representing all 10 eras of her career that are featured during her concerts.

Wearing a sparkling bodysuit and matching knee-high boots, the singer opened the show with her 2019 song "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" before launching into "Cruel Summer."

"I don't know how to process all of this in the way that it's making me feel right now," she told the crowd. "We have a lot of time for me to try to sum up how I'm feeling about how much I've missed you and how happy I am to see you. Let me just start by saying you guys are making feel fantastic!"

Moving from her "Lover" into her "Fearless" era, Swift then sported a cream fringed mini dress to perform "Fearless," "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story."

Later, while adjusting a sparkling ruby red dress, Swift gave a shout-out to her fans, telling the audience, "Trying to look nice for my guys and gals and non-binary pals." She later launched into an acoustic performance of "mirrorball."

Swift performed 44 songs in total during the show, including her hit singles "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space" and, while donning a snake outfit, "Look What You Made Me Do."

photos
Taylor Swift's Midnights Easter Eggs

Swift will perform in Glendale again March 18 before heading to Paradise, Nevada next weekend. The Eras tour will continue throughout the next few months with shows in cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Kansas City, Seattle and before ending for a five-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, in August.

See photos of Swift's stunning Eras tour outfits below:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

The singer opens her first show of her The Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023.

John Medina/Getty Images
"Marjorie"

The singer performs songs from her "evermore" era.

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Tim McGraw"

The star performs the song at the piano.

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Cruel Summer"

The singer performs her song from her "Lover" era.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Fearless"

The singer performs songs from her "Fearless" era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Blank Space"

The singer performs her 2014 hit single.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Look What You Made Me Do"

Ssssssspectacular.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
"All Too Well"

Swift performs her 10-minute hit ballad from her "Red" era.

John Medina/Getty Images
"You Need to Calm Down"

It's snazzy business-casual for Swift when it comes to her "Lover" era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Shake It Off"

Swift performs her 2014 hit single.

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Enchanted"

Swift performs one song from her "Speak Now" era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Midnight Rain"

Swift performs a track from her "Midnights" era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"22"

Swift performs songs from her "Red" era.

John Medina/Getty Images
"August"

The singer shows cases a romantic, dusty rose style.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Karma"

The singer closes the show in a fringed outfit.

Trending Stories

1

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Quietly Welcome Baby No. 2

2

Paris Hilton Is Sliving for the Massive Baby Gift From the Kardashians

3

Taylor Swift Begins The Eras Tour in Style: See Her Stunning Outfits

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Quietly Welcome Baby No. 2

2

Paris Hilton Is Sliving for the Massive Baby Gift From the Kardashians

3

Taylor Swift Begins The Eras Tour in Style: See Her Stunning Outfits

4

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shares Reunion Update Amid Raquel TRO

5

Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Backlash to Daily Wellness Routine