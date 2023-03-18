Taylor Swift Kicks Off The Eras Tour in Style: See Her Stunning Stage Outfits From Opening Night

Watch : Taylor Swift's 10 Musical Eras

She's back!

Taylor Swift returned to the stage for opening night of her The Eras tour, her first concert series since 2018, and she did it in style! The pop star debuted numerous glamorous stage outfits representing all 10 eras of her career that are featured during her concerts.

Wearing a sparkling bodysuit and matching knee-high boots, the singer opened the show with her 2019 song "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" before launching into "Cruel Summer."

"I don't know how to process all of this in the way that it's making me feel right now," she told the crowd. "We have a lot of time for me to try to sum up how I'm feeling about how much I've missed you and how happy I am to see you. Let me just start by saying you guys are making feel fantastic!"

Moving from her "Lover" into her "Fearless" era, Swift then sported a cream fringed mini dress to perform "Fearless," "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story."

Later, while adjusting a sparkling ruby red dress, Swift gave a shout-out to her fans, telling the audience, "Trying to look nice for my guys and gals and non-binary pals." She later launched into an acoustic performance of "mirrorball."

Swift performed 44 songs in total during the show, including her hit singles "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Shake It Off," "Blank Space" and, while donning a snake outfit, "Look What You Made Me Do."