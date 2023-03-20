Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Smashbox, COSRX, Kopari, Stila, and Nudestix

Pamper yourself with $10 skincare and makeup deals from Nudestix, Stila, Kopari Beauty, COSRX, and Smashbox.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Smashbox, COSRX, Kopari Beauty, Stila, and Nudestix. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

COSRX Master Patch Set

We all need to keep these pimple patches on hand. Put these on to diminish pimples. They decrease redness, inflammation, and acne scarring along with preventing infection.

A fan of the product said, "I love these pimple patches. They're simple, effective, are not drying, and do not cause sensitivity. They also stay put during the night, so no finding them stuck to your pillow or tangled in your hair in the morning."

Meagan Good "can't live without" these and E! Shopping Editors love them too.

$19
$10
Ulta

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer

This is the first makeup primer I have ever tried. I distinctly remember testing it out in the store, truly shocked by skin feeling softer than ever before. I fell in love immediately, but I'm not going to lie, I have tried other primers throughout the years. After trying dozens, I completely regret the money I spent. I always come back to this one and I will never change my mind again. My makeup applies evenly, it lasts longer, and it absorbs quickly—no more waiting around hoping to kill time waiting for my primer to dry down. This even makes my skin look beautiful and smooth during a makeup-free day.

I am stocking up on this one for sure. I will never run out of this primer ever again. I'm not the only one who adores the product. It has 1,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$42
$21
Ulta

Kopari Beauty Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50

We all want glowing radiant skin for summer, right? Get a luminous look and sun protection with the Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow. This weightless sunscreen absorbs very quickly, so you don't have to wait 15 minutes to get dressed. Get the look of a body oil along with SPF 50 sun protection without the need . This gel is incredibly hydrating and I am obsessed. It is such a sought-after product that it sold out many times.

$39
$20
Ulta

Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighter

Get a radiant look with this weightless highlighter that melts into your skin with ease. This highlighter comes in four luminous shades.

A fan of this product said, "This is exactly what I was looking for a perfect color of sheer pink very natural." Another shopper raved, "This highlighter will give you that wet glass skin look that everyone loves. This is it. This is the highlighter for that exact look. I've been searching for the perfect one with not too much chunky glitter and the only one that actually looks good on my textured skin is this one ! I love it."

$34
$17
Ulta

NUDESTIX NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30

If you prefer a mineral sunscreen, try this one out. It has SPF 30 and it's oil-free, lightweight, and super-hydrating. It comes in five shades.

A shopper said, "First, this is a moisturizer, primer and sunscreen as one. Second, my makeup stays on and looks perfect after hours of wear. I love it and love everything I've used from this line." Another reviewed, "This sunscreen is so smooth while applying. It doesn't require any blending after applying plus it protects you from sun! A definitely go-go."

$36
$18
Ulta

Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer

If you love Smashbox primers and you prefer a luminous look, you'll love this one. It has a glowy finish to give you a lit-from-within look.

A shopper said, "I have to confess I'm very impressed with this primer I really had low hopes for this and I'm so glad I gave it a try this product really does deserve five stars. I love wearing this product beneath my foundation for a natural looking glow. This makes my skin look velvety and silky smooth I really love this primer it has just the right amount of shimmers and this products texture is a bit creamy/watery."

$42
$21
Ulta

Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid

Prep your skin for makeup and prioritize hydration with this super-moisturizing primer.

A fan of the product said, "Love this!! Is great as a base to give my foundation an absolutely flawless finish!! Extremely smooth and silky! Leaves my skin feeling and looking amazing!"

$42
$21
Ulta

Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer

If you prefer a matte look, this is the primer for you. It creates a smooth, even canvas for makeup application and helps keep oil at bay.

A fan of the product reviewed, "Game changer. I've been struggling to find a solution for makeup breaking up on me as I get oily throughout the day. This is the solution. The finish is beautiful with my Estée Lauder double wear foundation."

$42
$21
Ulta

Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer

If redness is a concern, this smoothing and soothing primer is just what you need in your makeup arsenal.

A shopper shared, "My mom has rosacea and her face is severely red. This product took away the majority of the redness and gave her confidence! Would highly recommend."

$42
$21
Ulta

Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer

This is a great primer if you prefer an oil-free formula. It's smoothing, mattifying, and it reduces the appearance of pores.

A shopper reviewed, "This mattifying primer is one of my favorites! It blends well to give you a poreless complexion. It even blurs out some lines and makes others seem not as deep. It's even buildable if you allow the first layer to completely dry or cure."

$42
$21
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

—Originally published March 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.