Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Estée Lauder, Kiehl's, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and IT Brushes

Pamper yourself with $8 skincare and makeup deals from IT Brushes for Ulta, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kiehl's, and Estée Lauder.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 19, 2023 5:00 AMTags
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 8Ulta

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Estée Lauder, Kiehl's, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and IT Brushes for Ulta. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Ultra-Slim Retractable Detail Pencil With Spoolie

Fill in your brows and add a natural-looking texture with the best-selling eyebrow pencil from Anastasia Beverly Hills. It's available in 12 shades at Ulta and it comes with a spoolie to blend in the product to achieve your ideal brow.

This pencil has 15,300+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I was hit by a car while out on a run. I walked away with multiple broken bones a broken nose blood everywhere annnd perfect eyebrows. if you are considering getting this product BUY IT."

Another raved, "Perfect Brow Pencil. This is my favorite brow pencil! I've been using this one for years. Stays on well, and found the perfect shade for me. I love the brush on the other side too, helps to blend it in."

$25
$13
Ulta

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

The name of this foundation really says it all. This buildable formula truly stays in place for a whole 24 hours, in my personal experience. It has buildable coverage so you can customize your look and a matte finish to combat any signs of sweat. This foundation lasts in hot, humid weather without feeling heavy on your skin. There are shades that cater to a wide variety of skin tones, with 55 options to choose from. 

This foundation has 8,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews. And, let's say you already have your go-to foundation that you're not willing to part with. Instead of ditching your favorite foundation, just mix a pump or two of the Estee Lauder Double Wear to the foundation you normally use to increase its staying power without abandoning your signature look. 

$48
$24
Ulta

Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation SPF 19

If you want all-day wear with a lighter coverage, Estée Lauder's Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation SPF 19 delivers with a sher, matte formula that really lasts. It's weightless look that's comfortable and undetectable.

This formula has 2,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Searching for a foundation with just enough coverage is difficult. They're either super sheer or heavy. This is the perfect amount of coverage to blur imperfections and soften fine lines and wrinkles without looking like you're wearing makeup."

$48
$24
Ulta

Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Cover Camouflage Foundation For Face and Body SPF 15

If you want maximum coverage, this foundation is great for your face and body. This is just what you need to conceal scars and sunspots.

A shopper raved, "Best coverage! I have tried almost every brand of foundation and shades. None of them compare to double wear maximum coverage foundation. I easily found my shade. It covers all of my skin imperfections and extra point for hiding my Dark under eye circles, I won't buy any other foundation going forward!!"

Another gushed, "I have been wearing Double wear maximum cover for over 20 years. I haven't found any other that even compares to it. I constantly get asked what I am wearing. I don't use any primer or finish spray. It stay on all day even with my oily skin. All of my friends now wear this and absolutely love it too!" 

$48
$24
Ulta

Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate

Use this concentrate at night, gently pressing it into your skin after cleansing. Kiehl's claims that this is great to increase radiance and reduce the signs of aging.

A loyal fan of the product said, "This facial oil does exactly what it claims to do. Put it on at night and in the morning your face will look 10 years younger. I'm not kidding, joking, or exaggerating! Truly amazing stuff. The added bonus is it smells wonderful. I use it on my face and also on my hands and forearms. I'm 63 years old and it really helps me keep my skin, both my face and forearms smooth and wrinkle-free. It's so good, I recommend it to my friends and send them samples when I get any from Kiehl's. Everyone I have sent a sample to has also purchased it!"

$56
$28
Ulta

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150

Use this large, fluffy brush to blend your favorite powder bronzers. It's just what you need to apply, define, and blend to perfection.

A shopper said, "I love how easily this brush blends a powder bronzer. It's smooth, soft and does it's job well."

$35
$18
Ulta

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113

A contoured brush is great to apply blush or highlighters because this shape can hug the contours of your cheeks. 

A fan of this brush said, "This is my favorite for blush. It helps the powder to slide on in a diffused airbrush kind of look. Makes it very natural."

 

$25
$13
Ulta

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112

This is a great eyeshadow brush. You can also use it to apply and blend concealer in the areas around the eye.

A shopper reviewed, "I'll take at least 2 more, this is a great eye shadow brush. Soft just with just the right amount of dense, not too short not too long of a handle, well balanced in weight, comfortable to use for both my hands and my lids, cruelty free and perfect for me." 

$15
$8
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.

—Originally published March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.