Law Roach Sets Record Straight on That Viral Zendaya Video From Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Watch : Law Roach Breaks Down Viral Video With Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week

Law Roach is shutting down all the gossip.

The celebrity stylist, who announced his retirement on March 14, addressed the now-viral video of himself and Zendaya at Louis Vuitton's recent Paris Fashion Week show. In the March 6 clip, Zendaya was seen rushing to her front-row seat, while Law—who arrived at the same time as the Euphoria star—was left standing in the aisle and visibly unsure of where to sit.

The awkward moment sparked online speculation that there was tension between the stylist and his client, though Law said the rumors are far from the truth. Explaining how he and Zendaya were late to the show due to traffic, he told The Cut in an interview published March 17 that people were "shuffling us as fast as possible to the seats" upon arrival.

"It was a long walk," he recalled. "So it was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn't like people to have to wait on her, and so it was just anxiety."

As he was "used to sitting next" to Zendaya, Law said he became confused when there wasn't enough space for the two of them there. "So, in my mind, my seat was next to her," he said. "So when I got there and it wasn't, you know, it wasn't a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was."