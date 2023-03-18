Spring 2023 Sneaker Trends We're Wearing All Season Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The sneaker trends for spring 2023 are in, and they'll make you excited to finally swap out that worn-in, dusty and dirty pair that you've been sporting for a bit too long. Yes, it's time to kick those tried and true sneakers to the curb and introduce a fresh pair to your closet.

While you often can't go wrong with sneakers, there are a few trends to consider when picking up the perfect pair for the spring. While comfort and versatility are at the top of the checklist, it doesn't hurt to get playful and stylish with your kicks. From retro-inspired designs and chunky running shoes to classic looks and more, we're going back to the basics with sneakers, just with a trendier twist.

Whether you're a sneakerhead or not, our roundup of the best kicks to buy for spring will upgrade your streetwear flair tenfold. Continue below to shop them all, from New Balance, Nike, ASICS and beyond.