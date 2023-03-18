Spring 2023 Sneaker Trends We're Wearing All Season Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The sneaker trends for spring 2023 are in, and they'll make you excited to finally swap out that worn-in, dusty and dirty pair that you've been sporting for a bit too long. Yes, it's time to kick those tried and true sneakers to the curb and introduce a fresh pair to your closet.
While you often can't go wrong with sneakers, there are a few trends to consider when picking up the perfect pair for the spring. While comfort and versatility are at the top of the checklist, it doesn't hurt to get playful and stylish with your kicks. From retro-inspired designs and chunky running shoes to classic looks and more, we're going back to the basics with sneakers, just with a trendier twist.
Whether you're a sneakerhead or not, our roundup of the best kicks to buy for spring will upgrade your streetwear flair tenfold. Continue below to shop them all, from New Balance, Nike, ASICS and beyond.
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker
The Nike Air Force 1 has been one of the most iconic silhouettes of all time, and it's not going anywhere for spring 2023. With so many fun and creative partnerships that have led to coveted reimaginations of the shoe, you cannot go wrong with snagging the classic look.
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Sneaker
You can't go wrong with this yellow and light pink Air Force 1 sneaker. The details are playful and vibrant, but also super wearable. The colorway is simply perfect for the spring.
Adidas Samba Vegan sneakers
The Adidas Samba sneakers have become the shoe of the moment thanks to so many models, influencers and fashionistas. The soccer shoe has a vintage-inspired look that is sure to continue to be loved by many this spring.
Gazelle Shoes
For another popular Adidas style that will reign throughout the spring, you should shop the Gazelle Shoes. They have the quintessential three-stripe look, a sleek and versatile design and come in so many different colors.
Club C 85 Vintage Women's Shoes
With retro-style fashion on the rise this season, vintage-inspired sneakers will also be a total vibe this season. These Reebok Club C 85 kicks are the perfect pair to shop for an undeniably cool old school look.
Reebok Club C Extra Sneakers
We just can't part from platforms this spring, either. While we're all for casual, cool comfort this season, there's no reason to not elevate your sneaker game with a little height. These Reebok Club C Extra Sneakers will do the trick.
ASICS Green & Gray GEL-1130 Sneakers
This spring, we're making chunky trainers our go-to pairs. The '90s-inspired shoe typically meant for running is being reimagined as a streetwear staple, and we honestly can't get enough of it. This ASICS pair in green and grey is a super cool look that you can shop for just $68 at SSENSE.
Unisex 574 Sneaker
New Balance sneakers are always sporty and cool, and they're not going anywhere but to our Pinterest bookmarks this spring. The 574 sneaker can be worn every day, and they'll look trendy with every outfit you pair them with.
BB 4000 II Basketball Shoes
Go the distance in these comfortable, versatile Reebok sneakers. When you're not sure what to wear, you'll be glad you added these to your spring wardrobe.
New Balance 550
New Balance's 550 silhouette is one of their most-loved yet. Luckily, the style comes in so many colorways to choose from, and we think this light pink one is the way to go for spring.
