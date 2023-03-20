Riverdale Final Season Sneak Peek: Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and the Gang Are Stuck in the 1950s

Watch : Riverdale's Final Season Premiere - Exclusive Sneak Peek

Sometimes to prepare for the future, you have to understand your past.

That's especially true in the case of Riverdale's seventh and final season, premiering March 29 on The CW, where Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s surrounded by his friends living their authentic lives, completely unaware that they've ever lived in another time period.

In an exclusive clip from the season premiere, Jughead attempts to convince them of what's happening—with the help of a time capsule.

"This is going to sound nuts, OK?" he begins. "Just hear me out. Thanks to a cataclysmic event, all of us were sent back in time to maybe an alternate, parallel universe and we need to get back to our future. Our present. I was hoping that by showing you guys these objects it would help jog your memory."

It turns out, the gang is more interested in what Jughead can tell them about the future than whatever's in the capsule.