Shawn Mendes Clears the Air on Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

There's nothing holdin' Shawn Mendes back from addressing rumors about his love life.
Almost a month after he was first spotted out with fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter, the "Señorita" musician set the record straight on their relationship status.
"We are not dating," he said in a March 17 interview with Netherlands-based publication RTL Boulevard. Shawn, who stars in Tommy Hilfiger's fashion campaign, went to steer the conversation away from the Girl Meets World alum, telling the interviewer that they should focus on speaking about his work with the brand "more than Sabrina."
He added with a smile, "But thank you!"
The internet has been in stitches for a while now over romance speculation between Shawn, 24, and Sabrina, 23. It all started in February, when the pair were seen out on a walk together in Los Angeles.
Shawn and Sabrina, who are both artists under Island Records, were then snapped leaving an album release party for Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation on March 9. They were also among the stars who descended upon Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 12, though they were photographed separately on the red carpet at the event.
The relationship rumors come amid Shawn's mental health journey after the cancelation of his remaining Wonder World Tour dates. Back in July, the "Treat You Better" hitmaker announced that he would be taking time off from performing in order to "ground myself and come back stronger."
"We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off," he explained, "but this time I have to put my health as my first priority."
Recently, Shawn opened up about how he has been focusing on self-care and his mental state. "The process was very difficult," he told The Wall Street Journal Feb. 20. "A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."
Though it was admittedly "a lot of work," Shawn said that the break also allowed for "the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life."
"I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding," he added. "And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."