Shawn Mendes Clears the Air on Sabrina Carpenter Dating Rumors

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Fuel Dating Rumors

There's nothing holdin' Shawn Mendes back from addressing rumors about his love life.

Almost a month after he was first spotted out with fellow singer Sabrina Carpenter, the "Señorita" musician set the record straight on their relationship status.

"We are not dating," he said in a March 17 interview with Netherlands-based publication RTL Boulevard. Shawn, who stars in Tommy Hilfiger's fashion campaign, went to steer the conversation away from the Girl Meets World alum, telling the interviewer that they should focus on speaking about his work with the brand "more than Sabrina."

He added with a smile, "But thank you!"

The internet has been in stitches for a while now over romance speculation between Shawn, 24, and Sabrina, 23. It all started in February, when the pair were seen out on a walk together in Los Angeles.

Shawn and Sabrina, who are both artists under Island Records, were then snapped leaving an album release party for Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation on March 9. They were also among the stars who descended upon Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 12, though they were photographed separately on the red carpet at the event.