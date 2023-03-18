Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, It Cosmetics, Kate Somerville, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, IT Cosmetics, Kate Somerville, Clinique, Benefit Cosmetics, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer
The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, crease-proof, and long-wearing. It feels light as air, but you can build up the coverage to your liking. It's available in 50 matte shades. This is just what you need to brighten your under eye area.
This concealer has 259.7K+ Sephora Loves. A fan of the product raved, "Amazing! I hate wearing a full face of makeup just to run errands Fenty has figured out the magic potion of concealing!!! This concealer is magic I use five droplets on my hyperpigmentation and boom they are invisible and it blends with my natural skin tone so flawlessly!!! I love this product thank you."
Kate Somerville EradiKate Daily Foaming Cleanser
This acne wash helps reduce current acne breakouts, according to the brand. It is supposed to draw out impurities, unclog congested pores, and soothe irritated skin.
This face was has 36.5K+ "Love" from Sephora customers. A shopper said, "My holy grail product! I have had sensitive skin and redness my entire life and this is the first product that keeps it under control. Will never use a different cleanser ever again! Totally worth the price point!!"
Another customer shared, "I have been struggling with maskne and have tried so many things to try and clear it up. I started using this and within two days my face was almost completely clear."
NuFACE NuFACE Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.
This set includes:
- Mini+ Smart Petite Facial Toning Device in Sandy Rose
- Silk Crème Activator (0.5 oz)
- Aqua Gel (1.69 oz)
- Application brush
- Power Adapter
- User Manual + Quick Start Guide
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer
Packed with powerful ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, collagen, hyaluronic acid and squalane, this anti-aging moisturizer will help hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores, according to the brand.
This moisturizer has 63K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper raving, "Best face cream ever!! This face cream works so well I can skip makeup and I still look glowing and fresh. It soaks in and doesn't feel greasy. Highly recommend!!"
Benefit Cosmetics WANDERful World Silky-Soft Powder Blush
These silky soft powder blushes feel weightless on your skin and they are incredibly easy to blend. if you want an effortless, airbrushed look, try one of these shades.
This blush has 77.4+ Sephora Loves. A shopper said, "An Indispensable Part of My Daily Routine. I was skeptical about paying this much for a blush, but the color and smell were so pretty, and I was trying to upgrade my cosmetic purchases from the cheap stuff that was wrecking my skin, so I took the plunge. I am beyond glad that I did! Dandelion is the most gorgeous color; it looks good on every skin tone I've tested it on, from my own very pale complexion to my best friend's lovely deep chocolate brown skin. It's beautifully subtle with one swipe and gives you a sweet apple-cheeked glow with two or three."
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is a dermatologist-developed face moisturizer that softens, smooths, and it improves skin. It absorbs quickly and delivers a dose of hydration that lasts for 8 hours. This formula is ideal for dry and dry/combination skin types.
This moisturizer has 92.3K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "Honestly shook. I was using a different moisturizer, but even with daily face washing, I was breaking out on my chin and they were taking forever to heal, leaving red sores for over a week. I bought the trial size of this lotion on a whim and in literally two washes, my skin is brighter — and most importantly, healed! Definitely a fan for life."
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
The Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel is formulated for oily and oil/combination skin types. The oil-free formula softens, smooths, and improves your face. It absorbs quickly and restores balance to oily skin.
This moisturizing gel has 95.9K+ Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "This has been my everyday moisturize for a few years now! I have combination/oily skin and this keeps the oil at bay while moisturizing my face. I've periodically tried other moisturizers throughout the years but I always immediately come back to this one!"
Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly 716 | Ask a question |
Clinique's Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly is a lightweight gel that delivers 24-hour hydration repair plus pollution protection. It strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and improves resiliency. The oil-free formula is non-sticky and it doesn't leave any residue after application. The hydrating jelly will give your skin a smooth, clean glow.
This hydrating gel has 32.1K+ Sephora Loves. A shopper raved, "Hydrates without breakouts! This is the best moisturizer I have ever used. I am nearing 50 and have skin that gets dry, is very oily in some areas, and also still breaks out regularly. Since I began using this, my skin is hydrated, but less oily and no longer breaks out. No other moisturizer I have ever used achieved this kind of result on my skin. If you have combination, oily and/or acne prone skin, try this. Please, Clinique, don't ever discontinue this."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
