Ashley Graham Reveals Husband Justin Ervin Got a Vasectomy After Twins' Birth

Watch : Ashley Graham Shares Update After Having Twins

Ashley Graham isn't afraid to get candid about her family life.

The supermodel recently shared that her husband Justin Ervin got a vasectomy after the couple welcomed twins Malachi and Roman, now 12 months old, in January 2022.

"We're in full vasectomy mode, he's shooting blanks now" Ashley said during the March 15 episode of the Milk Drunk by Bobbie podcast. "I don't have to be on a pill, thank God."

Adding that the process of getting a vasectomy is "the easiest thing" for men, she further detailed how Justin recovered from the operation.

"Justin went shopping with me right after, he was not laid up in bed," Ashley—who also shares 3-year-old son Isaac with the photographer—continued. "He iced it."

In the past, Ashley has been outspoken about her parenthood journey, including how she's come to embrace her postpartum body and her decision to stop breastfeeding Malachi and Roman when they were 5 months old.