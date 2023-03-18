The 43 Best Amazon Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now: Swimsuits, Water Flossers, Ring Doorbells, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking for great deals this weekend, Amazon has so many sales you need to check out. You can shop some major discounts on fashion, beauty, travel, and home items. There's just one (super slight) problem: there are a ton of products to choose from. Thankfully, you're in the right place to make your shopping experience so much easier.

This full body pillow is available for just $36 (normally $100). Score a highly-rated, three-piece luggage set for just $170. Step up your self-care game with a 50% discount on a top-rated water flosser. Take 43% off this incredibly chic one-piece swimsuit. Get this ruched mini dress for 52% off. Treat yourself to this $32 deal on a massage therapy gun that normally costs $100. Detangle your hair with this top-rated brush while it's 40% off.

Those are just some of the deals. If you need help narrowing down your options, here is your round up with more must-shop Amazon deals.