The 43 Best Amazon Sales and Deals to Shop Right Now: Swimsuits, Water Flossers, Ring Doorbells, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for great deals this weekend, Amazon has so many sales you need to check out. You can shop some major discounts on fashion, beauty, travel, and home items. There's just one (super slight) problem: there are a ton of products to choose from. Thankfully, you're in the right place to make your shopping experience so much easier.
This full body pillow is available for just $36 (normally $100). Score a highly-rated, three-piece luggage set for just $170. Step up your self-care game with a 50% discount on a top-rated water flosser. Take 43% off this incredibly chic one-piece swimsuit. Get this ruched mini dress for 52% off. Treat yourself to this $32 deal on a massage therapy gun that normally costs $100. Detangle your hair with this top-rated brush while it's 40% off.
Those are just some of the deals. If you need help narrowing down your options, here is your round up with more must-shop Amazon deals.
Amazon Fashion and Accessory Deals
Lillusory Ruched Mini Dress
This ruched mini dress is the ideal "throw on and go" outfit. You will look so put-together without putting in any effort. It comes in 28 colors and has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilor Women's One Piece Swimwear
It doesn't get more sophisticated than this swimsuit. There are 50+ colors to choose from. This style has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blencot Womens Casual Floral Deep v Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress
Look chic and feel comfortable in this boho-inspired maxi dress. It is available in many prints and solid colors.
Happy Sailed Women's Casual Sleeveless Front Button Loose Jumpsuit
It doesn't get more comfortable than this flowy jumpsuit. It's available in sizes ranging from small to 4X. There are 37 solid colors and prints. Amazon shoppers left 3,000+ 5-star reviews for this jumpsuit.
Zaful Women’s High Waisted Bikini
This ultra-flattering swim set comes in 34 colors and has 2,800+ 5-star reviews. This top would be adorable as a cropped shirt with jeans or denim shorts.
Phortric Tie Back Summer Dress
This dress is cute from all angles, but the open back with the adjustable bow steals the show. There are 10 colors to choose from.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
You just found your new go-to tote. There's one problem though: you have 100 colors to choose from. This affordable bag has 36,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dream Pairs Women’s Hi-chunk High Heel Pump Sandals
These nude heels go with everything. The chunky heels make them comfortable to walk around all day. They're available in 5 colors and they have 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lviefent Womens Lightweight Full Zip Running Track Jacket
Ditch expensive name brand activewear for this affordable best-selling track jacket. It comes in eight colors and has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neleus Women’s Workout Compression Yoga Shorts With Pocket
You can never have too many pairs of biker shorts, especially at this price. These trios come in many color combinations and they have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "The comfort level is amazing. They aren't at all see through the pockets are great. They don't roll down which is amazing!"
Chrleisure Leggings With Pockets for Women, High Waisted Tummy Control
If you're looking for comfortable, high-quality leggings, you'll love this set of four. There are a ton of color combinations to choose from and these leggings have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Better than name brand. I'm so happy I got these. I'm plus sized (22/24) and 5'8". These do a great job of holding in my jiggly parts and make my butt look good :) I bought some Adidas and Under Armor leggins at Kohls on clearance while I was waiting for these and I don't even wear them because these leggings fit so much better! The material is high quality and I LOVE that there are fairly deep pockets on BOTH sides."
Etronik Sports Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
This is the ideal overnight bag, with plenty of space and pockets for organized storage. It even has a USB charging port, which makes it ideal for travel. It comes in nine colors.
Ekouaer Pajamas for Women
Feel luxurious every night when you sleep in one of these silky pajama sets. They come in so many colors and Amazon shoppers left 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Double Couple Sports Bra- Set of 3
This sports bra trio has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've been in fitness for 20 years and these are the best fitting sports bras. I always find they are too tight around the rib cage or too low or a gym setting but these are perfect. They have enough stretch and cover just enough. I run a lot and feel they really hold down the girls. 10/10"
NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe - Plush Long Robe
A robe this plush is an absolute must-have. This comes in 17 colors. If you have this robe, you'll wear it all the time. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Badu Gold Bead Bracelets
Gold bracelets are an essential for jewelry lovers. Wear these together, wear them individually, or mix and match them with pieces you already have. This set is also available in silver and rose gold.
Amazon shoppers left 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Beauty Deals
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush for Adults & Kids Hair - Detangler Brush for Natural, Curly, Straight, Wet or Dry Hair
Take care of your hair with this brush that's gentle on your strands while it gets rid of knots and tangles. You can use this on wet hair and dry hair, which is tough to find in a quality hairbrush. This pick has 49,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors.
An Amazon shopper said, "Do you have hair? Then you need this hairbrush. It's a miracle worker!"
Another reviewed, "I'm so used to losing clumps of hair when brushing, but not with this magical thing! My hair loss has decreased significantly and I used it right after I get out of the shower! I'm so glad I found this, LIFESAVER!"
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes Make Up Mirror,
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 16,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks.
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Blotting Paper- 100 Sheets
Combat sweat and oil with these best-selling blotting sheets. They rapidly absorb excess oils and help control shine without any messy powder. More than 11,700+ Amazon customers gave these a 5-star review.
Bestope Pro Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pcs
If you don't even remember when you bought your makeup brushes, it may be time to refresh with a new set. This bundle has everything you need for each step of your getting-ready routine. The set has 16 brushes and there are many color options.
Amazon shoppers left 14,000+ 5-star reviews for this product, with one writing, "
Corated Heatless Hair Curler
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Amazon has these easy-to-use sets in a ton of colors. They have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Belula 100% Boar Bristle Hair Brush Set (Medium)
Revive your hair's shine and texture with this soft boar bristle hairbrush with 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This set comes with a wooden comb and a headband.
A shopper raved, "WOW! I'm Obsessed. For the past few years I have used a Wet brush and my current was in need of replacing. Instead of purchasing another Wet brush I did a little searching to see what else was out there. This brush caught my eye so I gave it a try. At first I thought the bristles were too soft to untangle my hair but NO it works like magic. I have a high pain tolerance but using this brush I didn't feel my hair rip out at all. It's very gentle and soothing. I have so much fun brushing my hair with this brush. My hair feels so soft after ! I'm excited to see the difference it makes long term."
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 101,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
Bestope Pro 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set with 3 Barrel Hair Crimper
If you love to switch up your look, but you don't have a ton of storage space for multiple hairstyling tools, you need this convertible set. You can create so many different looks with this 5-in-1 product, which has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Home Deals
Pharmedoc Body Pillow
This comfortable body pillow provides soothing and cooling relief. It provides adaptive support and can be used in many different positions. It comes in seven colors and has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler- 2 Packs of 24
Don't forget to clean your washer. It's important to make sure that the machine washing your clothes is in tip top condition. These pods are just what you need for a thorough clean, no scrubbing necessary. This product has 40,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 – Enhanced WIFI, Improved Motion Detection, Easy Installation
Feel secure at home with this Ring Video Doorbell which has a surveillance camera, motion detector, and you can see or speak to anyone through your phone or tablet. It has 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron recommended this product to E! shoppers.
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert
Use this is a cooling, cozy comforter or a duvet insert. It comes in a handful of colors and has 43,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
American Soft Linen Luxury 4 Piece Bath Towel Set
These top-rated towels have 36,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 15 colors to choose from. A fan of the towels raved, "These towels are great quality and washed up beautifully. Fluffy, soft, and the color is everything! Exactly as described. Will buy this brand again."
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch UHD Smart TV
Get this TV while it's 41% off. The picture is crystal clear and the sound quality is next level. Watch your favorite shows and stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. This Amazon Fire TV has 23,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Utopia Towels 6 Pack Bath Towel Set- Medium Lightweight and Highly Absorbent Quick Drying Towels, Premium Towels for Hotel, Spa and Bathroom
Finding the perfect towels can be such a difficult task, especially at an affordable price point. These highly-rated towels have 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 15 colors. These are high-quality, soft, and they wash well.
Surge Protector Power Strip- 6 Ft Flat Plug Extension Cord with 8 Outlets and 4 USB Ports
If you don't have enough outlets, you need this power strip. It's compact, yet powerful. It has widely-spaced outlets, so you can use each one without getting annoyed that a large charger is taking up space. There are also USB ports, which can fully charge three iPhones simultaneously in two hours. This powerstrip has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Texartist Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
If you can't go to sleep when it's too hot, you need this cooling mattress topper for your bed. It comes in eight sizes and it has 17,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Carote Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
These non-stick pans are made from eco-friendly materials. These are incredibly easy to clean and they heat up quickly on all stovetops, including induction. This set has ten pieces and it also comes in black. The bundle has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Thereye Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
If you adore pebbled ice, splurge for this countertop ice maker while it's on sale. It has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
These luxurious pillowcases are gentle on your skin and hair. This material reduces friction on hair and this material doesn't absorb any moisture, which is great for your hair and skin. They come in several colors and sizes. This product has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
Give yourself a break from cleaning and just get a robotic vacuum. This will make your life so much easier. It has 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper shared, "I don't know why I didn't buy one of these a long time ago, Vacuums great and saves me a lot of time ! I would recommend this to anyone!"
Amazon Wellness and Fitness Deals
Insmart Cordless Water Dental Flosser Teeth Cleaner
Does anyone actually enjoy flossing their teeth? We all know that this is important, but who actually enjoys doing it? And how effective is dental floss? I'm not a dentist, so I can't comment on that with authority, but I prefer a water flosser. It's a quick, thorough, and effective way to clean between my teeth. This one has 7,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
Here's the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Massager for Migraines, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep
I love this eye mask. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in two colors.
Elefor Massage Gun Deep Tissue,Percussion Back Massager Gun for Athletes
Give yourself a break and ease tension with this portable, yet powerful massage gun. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "Best purchase ever. Can't say enough about this product. Use it almost daily. Even with that amount of use I probably charge it every other week and just because I know it should be needing charging not because I have run out of charge. It is small enough to fit into a large overnight bag so I never leave home without it."
Amazon Travel Deals
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set
High-quality luggage does not have to be expensive. This three-piece set is on sale for just $170. It has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many colors to choose from.
While you're shopping at Amazon, check out the 47 most popular products bought by E! shoppers in February.