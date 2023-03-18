Josh Duggar's 12-Year Prison Sentence for Child Pornography Charges Has Been Extended

Watch : Josh Duggar SENTENCED in Child Pornography Case

Josh Duggar's scheduled prison release date has been pushed back.

According to inmate records reviewed by E! News on March 17, the 19 Kids and Counting alum's 151-month prison sentence—which totals to almost 12-and-a-half years—has been extended by nearly two additional months. His release date is now listed as Oct. 2, 2032.

The 35-year-old is currently behind bars at a federal corrections facility in Seagoville, Texas, on child pornography charges.

Back in December 2021, Josh was found guilty on one count receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography by a jury in Arkansas. The former reality star, who has maintained his innocence, was sentenced in May 2022.

In addition to the prison sentence, Josh was fined $10,000 and ordered to be placed on 20 years of supervised release after serving time. He will also be required to participate in a sex offender treatment program upon release, according to court documents previously obtained by E! News.