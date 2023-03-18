Josh Duggar's 12-Year Prison Sentence for Child Pornography Charges Has Been Extended

Josh Duggar's scheduled prison release date has been pushed back.
According to inmate records reviewed by E! News on March 17, the 19 Kids and Counting alum's 151-month prison sentence—which totals to almost 12-and-a-half years—has been extended by nearly two additional months. His release date is now listed as Oct. 2, 2032.
The 35-year-old is currently behind bars at a federal corrections facility in Seagoville, Texas, on child pornography charges.
Back in December 2021, Josh was found guilty on one count receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography by a jury in Arkansas. The former reality star, who has maintained his innocence, was sentenced in May 2022.
In addition to the prison sentence, Josh was fined $10,000 and ordered to be placed on 20 years of supervised release after serving time. He will also be required to participate in a sex offender treatment program upon release, according to court documents previously obtained by E! News.
The oldest child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, Josh first rose to fame in 2008, when a TLC series about their large, independent Baptist family premiered. The series eventually lead to Counting On, a spinoff centered around the lives of Josh's younger sisters, though it was canceled by the network shortly after he was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021.
Since his trial, several members of Josh's family have spoken out about the legal saga. "This entire ordeal has been very grievous," his parents said in a statement to E! News in October 2021. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge."
In a February 2023 interview with E! News, his 29-year-old sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo called the trial "one of the hardest things to talk about," though she believes "justice is being served."
"I'm just grateful for the justice system," she said. "My heart just breaks for the victims and their families."