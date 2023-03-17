Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Backlash to Daily Wellness Routine

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow on Maintaining Health & Wellness With Family

Gwyneth Paltrow is responding back to criticism over her eating habits.

Days after describing her wellness routine, which featured fasting and eating bone broth, on the podcast The Art Of Being Well, the Emma actress addressed the claims that she was promoting a restrictive diet.

"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor, so this is a person that I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," Gwyneth explained in a March 17 video posted to her Instagram Stories. "I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time."

The 50-year-old explained that she's worked with the podcast's host Dr. Will Cole, a functional medicine practitioner, to "really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory."

And while the diet, which consists of "lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of proteins, healthy carbs," has yielded a positive result for Gwyneth, she also clarified that the routine has been customized to her needs.