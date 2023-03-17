Gwyneth Paltrow Addresses Backlash to Daily Wellness Routine

Gwyneth Paltrow is responding back to criticism over her eating habits.
Days after describing her wellness routine, which featured fasting and eating bone broth, on the podcast The Art Of Being Well, the Emma actress addressed the claims that she was promoting a restrictive diet.
"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor, so this is a person that I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," Gwyneth explained in a March 17 video posted to her Instagram Stories. "I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time."
The 50-year-old explained that she's worked with the podcast's host Dr. Will Cole, a functional medicine practitioner, to "really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory."
And while the diet, which consists of "lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of proteins, healthy carbs," has yielded a positive result for Gwyneth, she also clarified that the routine has been customized to her needs.
"This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time," the Oscar winner noted. "This was a transparent look at a conversation between me and my doctors, not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me. It's been very powerful and very positive."
Following the release of the podcast's March 13 episode with the Goop founder, several dietitians raised concerns over Gwyneth's wellness routine—including to Buzzfeed and Insider—with several describing it as "disordered."
However, Gwyneth set the record straight on her Instagram—including pointing out that what she mentioned on the podcast didn't paint a picture of her full diet.
"This is not to say that I eat this way, all day every day," she added. "By the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want and eating French fries and whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."