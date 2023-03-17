Grey's Anatomy’s Kelly McCreary Announces She's Scrubbing Out After 9 Seasons

Watch : Grey's Anatomy Shares First Look at Ellen Pompeo's Goodbye

Grey Sloan Memorial is down another big doctor.

Following Ellen Pompeo's exit from Grey's Anatomy last month, another longtime cast member is scrubbing out. Kelly McCreary, who has played Maggie Pierce on the series for nine seasons, announced her departure from the ABC medical drama on March 17.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family," the actress said in a statement to E!. "It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support."

The daughter of Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Meredith's (Pompeo) mother Ellis Grey (Kate Burton), Maggie held the title of head of cardiothoracic surgery at Grey Sloan throughout her run on the show.

"To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift," the 41-year-old continued. "It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera."