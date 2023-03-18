Shop Gymshark's 60% Off Sale for Stylish Sports Bras, Running Shorts & Leggings for as Low as $14

If you need to refresh your workout wardrobe, check out Gymshark's 60% off deals on the cutest sportswear of the season.

By Ella Chakarian Mar 18, 2023 12:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Need a weekend shopping incentive? You know we've always got you covered. Today, we bring to you Gymshark's 60% off deals on the cutest sportswear ever. 

From the cutest workout clothes to comfy pieces you can wear on rest days, Gymshark's sale section is brimming with the most stylish athleticwear. Whether you're looking to get new sports bras for as low as $14, cropped pullover sweaters for $28, the cutest shorts and more, Gymshark's sale section is the place to shop right now.

There are so many pieces to choose from, so we're giving you a helping hand with our guide to some of the best Gymshark deals to shop. Check them all out below.

Adapt Camo Seamless Shorts

Everyone needs a pair of biker shorts, whether you go to the gym seven days a week or like to stroll to the coffee shop as a daily workout. These seamless shorts from Gymshark are so comfy, and they're on sale for just $29.

$48
$29
Gymshark

Sweat Seamless Midi Tank

This seamless midi tank is sleek, soft, breathable and vibrant. It's the perfect piece to add to your workout wardrobe, especially since it's on sale in a ton of colors for just $25.

$36
$25
Gymshark

Rest Day Sweats Cropped Pullover

For your workout rest days, this cropped pullover is the perfect piece to lounge around in. It's comfy, warm and trendy, and on sale for just $28 in this fun orange shade.

$56
$28
Gymshark

Adapt Camo Seamless Lace Up Back Top

This sweat wicking lace up back top will get you through any workout in style. The adjustable back is supportive and trendy. You can get the look for $30 instead of the usual $50 price.

$50
$30
Gymshark

Rest Day Seamless Midi Tank

This seamless midi tank has super soft fabric that is so lightweight and comfortable. It's the perfect look to relax and unwind in after a workout.

$44
$31
Gymshark

Crossover Shorts

Add a stylish and trendy touch to the classic biker short look with these crossover shorts that you can wear to the gym, coffee shop or while running errands.

$40
$32
Gymshark

Elevate Flared Leggings

These flared leggings are perfect for yoga class or a walk to grab a latte. They're currently on sale for under $50, and are totally worth the investment.

$68
$47
Gymshark

Elevate Leggings

These high waisted leggings are buttery soft, and currently on sale for just $45. Add them to your cart ASAP!

$64
$45
Gymshark

Seamless Jacquard Bralette

This seamless bralette is on sale for just $14. It's seamless, super stretchy and has adjustable straps.

$28
$14
Gymshark

Training Loose Fit Shorts

For a pop of color to your wardrobe, add these loose fit shorts to your cart for just $14. It has a comfy waistband with silicone grip and a super lightweight feel.

$28
$14
Gymshark

Elevate Longline Sports Bra

This breathable and lightweight sports bra has ultra-flattering ruching and sweat-wicking material. It's currently on sale for just $31, too.

$44
$31
Gymshark

