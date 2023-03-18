Is Ted Lasso Ending After Season 3? Everything the Cast and Creators Have Said About the Finale

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Previews Ted Lasso's Rumored Final Season

Say it ain't (Las)so!

With season three of Ted Lasso currently airing on Apple TV+, fans might already be in the home stretch when it comes to their journey with AFC Richmond. That's because those behind the Emmy-winning series have been hinting about a potential series finale for a while now.

From exclusive interviews with E! News to their recent season three premiere red carpet, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Toheeb Jimoh, Phil Dunster, Ellie Taylor and Brendan Hunt have each opened up about the show's inevitable conclusion.

Brett Goldstein, who in addition to starring as Roy Kent is a writer and co-executive producer, suggested in June 2022 that a three-year arc was the game plan from the start.

Whether that proves to be the case or not, Apple TV+ has certainly set the stage for the team's possible final match following the March 15 premiere.