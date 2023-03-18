Is Ted Lasso Ending After Season 3? Everything the Cast and Creators Have Said About the Finale

Amid rumors that Ted Lasso is blowing the final whistle after season three, here's everything the cast—from Jason Sudeikis to Brett Goldstein—have said about the show's possible end.

Watch: Jason Sudeikis Previews Ted Lasso's Rumored Final Season

Say it ain't (Las)so!

With season three of Ted Lasso currently airing on Apple TV+, fans might already be in the home stretch when it comes to their journey with AFC Richmond. That's because those behind the Emmy-winning series have been hinting about a potential series finale for a while now.

From exclusive interviews with E! News to their recent season three premiere red carpet, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Mohammed, Toheeb Jimoh, Phil Dunster, Ellie Taylor and Brendan Hunt have each opened up about the show's inevitable conclusion.

Brett Goldstein, who in addition to starring as Roy Kent is a writer and co-executive producer, suggested in June 2022 that a three-year arc was the game plan from the start.

Whether that proves to be the case or not, Apple TV+ has certainly set the stage for the team's possible final match following the March 15 premiere.

Everything We Know About Ted Lasso Season 3

"In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard," the streamer detailed in its season three synopsis. "Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency."

So, will the May 31 season finale really be the last we see of AFC Richmond? Or will the series head into extra time?

Keep on reading to learn everything we know about Ted Lasso's future, below...

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis

"I think we have a talented enough writing staff, an incredible cast, tremendous production and post-production crew," Jason exclusively told E! News at the season three premiere March 7. "They definitely have the ability and there's plenty of water left in that sponge to squeeze out."

He continued, "All I know is that the story we wanted to tell and the one that we're telling, that's what we're here tonight to celebrate. What happens beyond this, I won't know until this is all done."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham

"I actually don't know," Hannah admitted to E! News about the show ending at the 2022 Emmys. "I think it might be, in terms of an end of a story. But, who knows? We'll put Jason in a darkened room with a notepad and paper and go, 'Do it!'"

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Brett Goldstein

"We are writing it like that," Brett told U.K.'s Sunday Times of possibly ending with season three in June. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

Apple TV+
Nick Mohammed

"I feel like the writers were really open at the start and said that in their heads they'd mapped out three-season arcs," Nick explained to Entertainment Weekly March 13. "But that doesn't mean that it definitely has to come to an end. There's no reason why it couldn't continue. So, we'll see. I hope there's more, but who knows."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock for PEOPLE
Phil Dunster

"We have been seeing people learn their lessons in season one and their act in season two," Phil noted to E! News of the character journeys throughout the series. "Now it feels like there's a finalizing of those stages here that may well continue afterwards or not."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Toheeb Jimoh

"I want a show with Sam in the restaurant on Apple TV+. Let's make it happen," Toheeb told E! News. "I keep trying to pitch this to them. People keep laughing, but I'm being serious, bro." 

Apple TV+
Ellie Taylor

"I think [for] everyone involved in this project, it's just been a joy," Ellie told E! News at the season three premiere. "It's sort of a surprise just how popular it's been. It's been a privilege to be a part of it, so, of course, I'd love to be a part of anything else."

Trae Patton/NBC
Brendan Hunt

"We'll try," Brendan told E! News of potentially making another three seasons at the season three premiere. "The vibe of season three is the same as one and two, just even better lighting. Dudes in shorts hugging each other and having the most un-toxic of relationships. If you were on board for the first two, you're gonna love three."

