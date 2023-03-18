Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, NuFACE, It Cosmetics, Clinique & Benefit

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).
Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, NuFACE, IT Cosmetics, Clinique, Beautyblender, and Benefit Cosmetics. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Today's Steals
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer
The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, crease-proof, and long-wearing. It feels light as air, but you can build up the coverage to your liking. It's available in 50 matte shades. This is just what you need to brighten your under eye area.
This concealer has 3,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews. A fan of the product raved, "Amazing! I hate wearing a full face of makeup just to run errands Fenty has figured out the magic potion of concealing!!! This concealer is magic I use five droplets on my hyperpigmentation and boom they are invisible and it blends with my natural skin tone so flawlessly!!! I love this product thank you."
NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.
This set includes:
- Mini+ Smart Petite Facial Toning Device in Sandy Rose
- Silk Crème Activator (0.5 oz)
- Aqua Gel (1.69 oz)
- Application brush
- Power Adapter
- User Manual + Quick Start Guide
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer
Packed with powerful ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, collagen, hyaluronic acid and squalane, this anti-aging moisturizer will help hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores, according to the brand.
This moisturizer has 2,700+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "Best face cream ever!! This face cream works so well I can skip makeup and I still look glowing and fresh. It soaks in and doesn't feel greasy. Highly recommend!!"
Beautyblender Bubble
The Beautyblender is the No. 1 best-selling makeup sponge in the US for a reason.... Well, there are actually many reasons. It's made from super-soft, medical-grade latex-free foam, which allows you to quickly blend your makeup for a flawless skin-like finish. The key to getting that airbrushed look is to wet the blender before you put on any makeup because the foam absorbs the water instead of your makeup.
A shopper said, "I finally spent the money and buy the proper Beauty Blender. I've been buying all of the off brands, Elf, Real Technique… BB is really the best. It's super soft. I also first time trying to damp the sponge, applying the liquid foundation with dampen BB makes my makeup so much more dewy."
Another reviewed, "The best! Love, Love, Love the Beauty Blender. I have tried other brands. No other gives the same results."
Benefit Cosmetics WANDERful World Silky-Soft Powder Blush
These silky soft powder blushes feel weightless on your skin and they are incredibly easy to blend. if you want an effortless, airbrushed look, try one of these shades.
This blush has 1,400+ 5-star reviews. A shopper said, "An Indispensable Part of My Daily Routine. I was skeptical about paying this much for a blush, but the color and smell were so pretty, and I was trying to upgrade my cosmetic purchases from the cheap stuff that was wrecking my skin, so I took the plunge. I am beyond glad that I did! Dandelion is the most gorgeous color; it looks good on every skin tone I've tested it on, from my own very pale complexion to my best friend's lovely deep chocolate brown skin. It's beautifully subtle with one swipe and gives you a sweet apple-cheeked glow with two or three."
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is a dermatologist-developed face moisturizer that softens, smooths, and it improves skin. It absorbs quickly and delivers a dose of hydration that lasts for 8 hours. This formula is ideal for dry and dry/combination skin types.
This moisturizer has 4,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Honestly shook. I was using a different moisturizer, but even with daily face washing, I was breaking out on my chin and they were taking forever to heal, leaving red sores for over a week. I bought the trial size of this lotion on a whim and in literally two washes, my skin is brighter — and most importantly, healed! Definitely a fan for life."
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
The Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel is formulated for oily and oil/combination skin types. The oil-free formula softens, smooths, and improves your face. It absorbs quickly and restores balance to oily skin.
This moisturizing gel has 3,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This has been my everyday moisturize for a few years now! I have combination/oily skin and this keeps the oil at bay while moisturizing my face. I've periodically tried other moisturizers throughout the years but I always immediately come back to this one!"
Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly
Clinique's Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly is a lightweight gel that delivers 24-hour hydration repair plus pollution protection. It strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and improves resiliency. The oil-free formula is non-sticky and it doesn't leave any residue after application. The hydrating jelly will give your skin a smooth, clean glow.
A shopper raved, "Hydrates without breakouts! This is the best moisturizer I have ever used. I am nearing 50 and have skin that gets dry, is very oily in some areas, and also still breaks out regularly. Since I began using this, my skin is hydrated, but less oily and no longer breaks out. No other moisturizer I have ever used achieved this kind of result on my skin. If you have combination, oily and/or acne prone skin, try this. Please, Clinique, don't ever discontinue this."
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1
Sunday, March 12
- Tarte Face Tape Foundation, $20
- Tarte Maneater Mascara, $13
- Peach and Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream, $22
- Peach and Lily Power Cocktail Repair System, $26
- MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow, $13
- IT Brushes For ULTA Brush Bath Purifying Solid Brush Cleanser, $12
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Slanted Tweezers, $10
- IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Essentials Brow Set, $10
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- ZitSticka Mini KILLA Kit Deep Zit Microdart Patch, $8
- ZitSticka MEGASHADE Breakout-proof SPF 50 Serum, $20
Monday, March 13
- Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick, $11
- r.e.m. Beauty Midnight Shadows Eyeshadow Palette, $12
- Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream, $47
- Lancome La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer, $21
- Brightwave Vitamin C Energizing + Brightening Eye Cream, $18
Tuesday, March 14
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE All Over Face Bronze Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES MATTE LUX All Over Face Blush Color, $18
- NUDESTIX NUDIES BLOOM All Over Dewy Face Color, $18
- NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Color - Glow, $18
- Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $16
- Dermablend Illuminating Banana Powder, $16
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules, $27-$57
- Beekman 1802 Milk Primer SPF 35, $14
- TEAMI Blends Green Tea Detox Mask, $17
- Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $10-$30
- Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé Hydrating Eye Gels, $8-$25
- Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $19
- Korres Apothecary Wild Rose Sleep Facial, $25
- Youthforia PREGAME Daily Protective Primer, $19
- Lashfood Lash Enhancing Duo, $9
Wednesday, March 15
- Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $12
- Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $40
- Lorac Pro Eye Palettes, $20-$25
- Flawless Beauty Fridge, $30
- Erborian BB Crème, $23
Thursday, March 16
- Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper, $15
- Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Extra Strength Lip Plumper, $17
- Strivectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $36
- About Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil, $6
- About Face Paint-It Matte Lip Color, $8
- Iconic London Multiuse Sculpting Palette, $25
Friday, March 17
- Clarins Double Serum, $45-$88
- Lancome La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum, $17-$75
- Dermalogica SURPRISE STEAL
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $11
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel, $11
- Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter, $18-$20
- Ofra Cosmetics Ofra X Nikkietutorials Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Samantha March Start Inspired Highlighter, $18
- Ofra Cosmetics Star Lit Liquid Highlighter, $15
Saturday, March 18
- Benefit Powder Blushes, $16
- Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer, $15
- Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, $9-$17
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel, $9-$23
- Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, $9-$23
- Beautyblender Bubble Sponge, $10
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer, $26-$39
- NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose, $123
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2
Sunday, March 19
- Estee Lauder DoubleWear Foundation, $24
- Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $13
- Kiehls Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $28-$68
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Tapered Powder Bronzer Brush #150, $18
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Precision Shadow Brush #112, $8
- IT BRUSHES FOR ULTA Airbrush Soft Focus Blush Brush #113, $13
Monday, March 20
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer, $21-$30
- Smashbox Photo Finish Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Illuminate Glow Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer with Hyaluronic Acid, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Correct Anti-Redness Primer, $21
- Smashbox Photo Finish Control Mattifying Primer, $21
- Stila Heaven's Hue Highlighters, $17
- CosRX Master Patches, $10
- Nudestix NUDESCREEN Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30, $18
- Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50, $20
Tuesday, March 21
- Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick, $14
- BareMinerals Gen Nude Blush, $13
- Beekman Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Indie Lee Co-Q10 Toner, $18
- Meaningful Beauty Daily Essentials System, $31
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum, $36
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Exfoliating Peel Spray, $26
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Overnight Cream, $38
- Beautybio The Eyelighter Concentrate, $26
- Keys Soulcare Let Me Glow Illuminating Serum, $13
- First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA, $14
Wednesday, March 22
- Live Tinted Huestick Corrector, $12
- Live Tinted Huestick Multistick, $12
- Jaclyn Cosmetics Sun Bathe Pressed Bronzer Daycation, $16
- Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer, $23
- Foreo Bear, $110
- Foreo Serum Serum Serum, $30
- Juvia's Place Lip Products, $5-$8
- UOMA Beauty BADASS ICON Matte Lipstick, $12
- BeautyStat Universal Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, $25-$35
Thursday, March 23
- Lancome Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer, $80
- Lancome Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream, $41
- Lancome Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum, $70
- Maely's B-Flat Belly Cream, $25
- Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $13
- Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick, $8
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $24
Friday, March 24
- Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $14
- Peter Thomas Roth SURPRISE STEAL
- Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, $22
- Smashbox Always Sharp Longwear Waterproof Kôhl Eyeliner Pencil, $14
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Lip Gloss, $16
- Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil Infused Gloss Shimmer, $16
- Crepe Erase Ultra Smoothing Neck Repair, $40
- Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $23
Saturday March 25
- IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+, $22
- IT Airbrush foundation brushes, $13-$18
- Buxom SURPRISE STEAL
- Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Waterproof Easy Shape & Fill Eyebrow Pencil, $13
- Exuviance Triple Microdermabrasion Face Polish, $39
Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3
Sunday, March 26
- MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray, $16
- MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation, $20
- Tula Cult Classic Cleanser, $12-$17
- Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Gloss, $12
- Persona SuperBlush, $11
Monday, March 27
- KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner, $12
- Mented Semi Matte Lipstick, $9
- Mented Lip Liner, $6
- Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen, $25
- bareMinerals All Over Face Color Loose Bronzer, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth FIRMX Peeling Gel, $25
- Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner, $13-$27
- PUR Minerals 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $15
Tuesday, March 28
- GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $37
- Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, $33
- L'occitane Almond Shower Oil, $15-$20
- Jane Iredale PurePressed Blush, $16
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence, $90
- Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop, $12
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Biome-Balance Glow Serum, $23
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Anti-Aging Peptide Serum, $31
- Boscia Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $16
Wednesday, March 29
- Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadow, $11
- Exuviance Performance Peel AP25 At-Home Facial Peel, $43
- Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Facial Peel, $40
- Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops, $11-$21
- Dermalogica Daily Glycolic Cleanser, $19-$29
- PMD Clean Pro RQ - Smart Facial Cleansing Device, $90
- PMD Personal Microderm Classic - Microdermabrasion Tool, $80
- Clinique Moisture Surge Sheertint Hydrator Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Tinted Moisturizer, $21
Thursday, March 30
- Benefit Porefessional Primers, $17-$29
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser, $14
- St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, $17
- Nabla Eyeshadow Palettes, $13
- GlamGlow Brighteyes Eye Cream, $20
Friday, March 31
- It Cosmetics SURPRISE STEAL
- First Aid Beauty Ingrown Hair Pads with BHA & AHA, $10-$18
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Look 12-Piece Face & Eye Brush Set, $49
- Morphe X Ariel Signature Face 5-Piece Face Brush Set, $30
- Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, $37-$44
- Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base Primer & Moisturizer, $29
Saturday, April 1
- Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palettes, $16
- Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Lip Kit, $16
- Lancome Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Mascara, $15
- Lancome Lash Idole Lash-Lifting & Volumizing Waterproof Mascara, $15
- Armani SURPRISE STEAL
- Tarte Shape Tape Full Coverage Concealer, $16
- Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer, $16
- Strivectin Tighten and Lift Neck Serum Roller, $40
- Clinique Cleansers, $12-$17
—Originally published March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.