Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, NuFACE, It Cosmetics, Clinique & Benefit

Pamper yourself with $9 skincare and makeup deals from Beautyblender, Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique, IT Cosmetics, NuFace, and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 18, 2023 5:00 AMTags
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, NuFACE, IT Cosmetics, Clinique, Beautyblender, and Benefit Cosmetics. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer

The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Concealer is creamy, crease-proof, and long-wearing. It feels light as air, but you can build up the coverage to your liking. It's available in 50 matte shades. This is just what you need to brighten your under eye area. 

This concealer has 3,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews. A fan of the product raved, "Amazing! I hate wearing a full face of makeup just to run errands Fenty has figured out the magic potion of concealing!!! This concealer is magic I use five droplets on my hyperpigmentation and boom they are invisible and it blends with my natural skin tone so flawlessly!!! I love this product thank you."

$30
$15
Ulta

NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Microcurrent Kit- Sandy Rose

Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device. It's a microcurrent facial-toning device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere.

This set includes:

  • Mini+ Smart Petite Facial Toning Device in Sandy Rose
  • Silk Crème Activator (0.5 oz)
  • Aqua Gel (1.69 oz)
  • Application brush
  • Power Adapter
  • User Manual + Quick Start Guide
$245
$123
Ulta

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Anti-Aging Hydrating Moisturizer

Packed with powerful ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, collagen, hyaluronic acid and squalane, this anti-aging moisturizer will help hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores, according to the brand.

This moisturizer has 2,700+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "Best face cream ever!! This face cream works so well I can skip makeup and I still look glowing and fresh. It soaks in and doesn't feel greasy. Highly recommend!!"

$52
$26
Ulta

Beautyblender Bubble

The Beautyblender is the No. 1 best-selling makeup sponge in the US for a reason.... Well, there are actually many reasons. It's made from super-soft, medical-grade latex-free foam, which allows you to quickly blend your makeup for a flawless skin-like finish. The key to getting that airbrushed look is to wet the blender before you put on any makeup because the foam absorbs the water instead of your makeup.

A shopper said, "I finally spent the money and buy the proper Beauty Blender. I've been buying all of the off brands, Elf, Real Technique… BB is really the best. It's super soft. I also first time trying to damp the sponge, applying the liquid foundation with dampen BB makes my makeup so much more dewy."

Another reviewed, "The best! Love, Love, Love the Beauty Blender. I have tried other brands. No other gives the same results."

 

$20
$10
Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics WANDERful World Silky-Soft Powder Blush

These silky soft powder blushes feel weightless on your skin and they are incredibly easy to blend. if you want an effortless, airbrushed look, try one of these shades.

This blush has 1,400+ 5-star reviews. A shopper said, "An Indispensable Part of My Daily Routine. I was skeptical about paying this much for a blush, but the color and smell were so pretty, and I was trying to upgrade my cosmetic purchases from the cheap stuff that was wrecking my skin, so I took the plunge. I am beyond glad that I did! Dandelion is the most gorgeous color; it looks good on every skin tone I've tested it on, from my own very pale complexion to my best friend's lovely deep chocolate brown skin. It's beautifully subtle with one swipe and gives you a sweet apple-cheeked glow with two or three."

$31
$16
Ulta

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ is a dermatologist-developed face moisturizer that softens, smooths, and it improves skin. It absorbs quickly and delivers a dose of hydration that lasts for 8 hours. This formula is ideal for dry and dry/combination skin types.

This moisturizer has 4,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Honestly shook. I was using a different moisturizer, but even with daily face washing, I was breaking out on my chin and they were taking forever to heal, leaving red sores for over a week. I bought the trial size of this lotion on a whim and in literally two washes, my skin is brighter — and most importantly, healed! Definitely a fan for life." 

$17-$33
$9-$17
Ulta

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

The Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel is formulated for oily and oil/combination skin types. The oil-free formula softens, smooths, and improves your face. It absorbs quickly and restores balance to oily skin.

This moisturizing gel has 3,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This has been my everyday moisturize for a few years now! I have combination/oily skin and this keeps the oil at bay while moisturizing my face. I've periodically tried other moisturizers throughout the years but I always immediately come back to this one!"

$17-$33
$9-$17
Ulta

Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly

Clinique's Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly is a lightweight gel that delivers 24-hour hydration repair plus pollution protection. It strengthens the skin's moisture barrier and improves resiliency. The oil-free formula is non-sticky and it doesn't leave any residue after application. The hydrating jelly will give your skin a smooth, clean glow.

A shopper raved, "Hydrates without breakouts! This is the best moisturizer I have ever used. I am nearing 50 and have skin that gets dry, is very oily in some areas, and also still breaks out regularly. Since I began using this, my skin is hydrated, but less oily and no longer breaks out. No other moisturizer I have ever used achieved this kind of result on my skin. If you have combination, oily and/or acne prone skin, try this. Please, Clinique, don't ever discontinue this." 

$17-$33
$9-$17
Ulta

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 1

Sunday, March 12

Monday, March 13

Tuesday, March 14

Wednesday, March 15

Thursday, March 16

Friday, March 17

Saturday, March 18 

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 2

Sunday, March 19

Monday, March 20

Tuesday, March 21

Wednesday, March 22

Thursday, March 23

Friday, March 24

Saturday March 25

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Week 3

Sunday, March 26

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29  

Thursday, March 30

Friday, March 31

Saturday, April 1

Looking for more great deals? Save 45% on IT Cosmetics finishing powder to get rid of shine and create a long-lasting airbrushed look.

Originally published March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.