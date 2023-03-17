The Fate of Bel-Air Revealed

Now, this is a story all about how Bel-Air isn't going anywhere.
Peacock announced March 17 that its modern-day reimagining of iconic ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has officially been renewed for a third season.
The series stars Jabari Banks in the lead role of Will Smith, a troubled teen whose life changes when he moves from Philadelphia to his wealthy aunt and uncle's home in Los Angeles.
And the actor celebrated the renewal news in a video with the rest of his co-stars. "That's right, we're back for season 3!" he wrote on Instagram. "The fans like you made this happen and we can't thank you enough."
Banks also reflected on how the role changed his career forever.
"Working on BelAir for the past two years of my life has been an amazing, life changing opportunity," the 24-year-old added. "I've learned so much about myself, and I can't thank you all enough for your continued support! Bringing this story back to life was no easy task, but through love anything is possible. We have poured so much love into this project. We've poured so much of ourselves into this project."
Bel-Air s ensemble cast also includes stars Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.
Season two also welcomed a very special new, er, familiar face: Fresh Prince's Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks on the original series.
Following its 2022 debut, Bel-Air broke records as Peacock's most-watched original series premiere, and season two showed continued success as the streamer's most-watched original sophomore launch to date.
Seasons one and two of Bel-Air are currently streaming on Peacock. Keep scrolling to see if more of your favorite shows have been renewed or cancelled this year.
