The Fate of Bel-Air Revealed

Watch : Jabari Banks Says Will Is Not in Bel-Air Beginning of Season 2

Now, this is a story all about how Bel-Air isn't going anywhere.

Peacock announced March 17 that its modern-day reimagining of iconic ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has officially been renewed for a third season.

The series stars Jabari Banks in the lead role of Will Smith, a troubled teen whose life changes when he moves from Philadelphia to his wealthy aunt and uncle's home in Los Angeles.

And the actor celebrated the renewal news in a video with the rest of his co-stars. "That's right, we're back for season 3!" he wrote on Instagram. "The fans like you made this happen and we can't thank you enough."

Banks also reflected on how the role changed his career forever.

"Working on BelAir for the past two years of my life has been an amazing, life changing opportunity," the 24-year-old added. "I've learned so much about myself, and I can't thank you all enough for your continued support! Bringing this story back to life was no easy task, but through love anything is possible. We have poured so much love into this project. We've poured so much of ourselves into this project."