The Fate of Bel-Air Revealed

Find out if Bel-Air, Peacock's dramatic reimagining of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has been renewed or cancelled after its second season.

Watch: Jabari Banks Says Will Is Not in Bel-Air Beginning of Season 2

Now, this is a story all about how Bel-Air isn't going anywhere.

Peacock announced March 17 that its modern-day reimagining of iconic ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has officially been renewed for a third season.

The series stars Jabari Banks in the lead role of Will Smith, a troubled teen whose life changes when he moves from Philadelphia to his wealthy aunt and uncle's home in Los Angeles.

And the actor celebrated the renewal news in a video with the rest of his co-stars. "That's right, we're back for season 3!" he wrote on Instagram. "The fans like you made this happen and we can't thank you enough."

Banks also reflected on how the role changed his career forever.

"Working on BelAir for the past two years of my life has been an amazing, life changing opportunity," the 24-year-old added. "I've learned so much about myself, and I can't thank you all enough for your continued support! Bringing this story back to life was no easy task, but through love anything is possible. We have poured so much love into this project. We've poured so much of ourselves into this project."

Bel-Air s ensemble cast also includes stars Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

Season two also welcomed a very special new, er, familiar faceFresh Prince's Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks on the original series.

Following its 2022 debut, Bel-Air broke records as Peacock's most-watched original series premiere, and season two showed continued success as the streamer's most-watched original sophomore launch to date.

Seasons one and two of Bel-Air are currently streaming on Peacock. Keep scrolling to see if more of your favorite shows have been renewed or cancelled this year.

Peacock
Renewed: Bel-Air (Peacock)

Peacock's dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning for season three.

Lucasfilm
Canceled: Willow (Disney+)

Willow, the sequel series to the 1988 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season on Disney+.

Peacock
Renewed: Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Peacock has renewed the long-running soap for two more seasons through season 60.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Prime Video's A League of Their Own has been renewed for a four-episode second season, which will also be its last.

CBS
Canceled: Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, which will debut in 2024, will be its last.

USA Network
Renewed: Barmageddon (USA Network)

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's booze-fueled celebrity game show, hosted by Nikki Bella, is returning for season two.

Warner Bros.
Renewed: The Tourist (HBO Max)

The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, has been renewed for a second season. 

ABC/Pamela Littky
Ending: The Goldbergs (ABC)

After losing main cast members George Segal and Jeff Garlin, the sitcom is officially coming to an end on May 3 after a decade of 1980s nostalgia.

Adrian S. Burrows/HBO Max
Canceled: South Side (Comedy Central)

Things have gone south for Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young's hilarious sitcom, as Comedy Central has canceled South Side after three seasons.

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Survivor (CBS)

Ahead of the season 44 premiere, CBS further renewed Survivor for seasons 45 and 46.

CBS Entertainment
Renewed: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Despite season 35 not even having a premiere date just yet, CBS is officially signing up for another lap of The Amazing Race next year.

CBS
Renewed: Tough as Nails (CBS)

Phil Keoghan's other show isn't punching out anytime soon. Tough as Nails has been renewed for a fifth season just in time for the season four finale.

Guy Levy/CBS
Renewed: Lingo (CBS)

RuPaul will return for even more linguistic gymnastics in Lingo season two.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Renewed: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The second coming of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has lived to see another day as CBS has ordered a third season. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Even without Mark Harmon, NCIS remains a flagship series for CBS. It will officially be returning for season 21. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

Just like its predecessor NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i will also be returning next season for its third outing. 

Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The cast of Outer Banks revealed the show was renewed for season four at their Poguelandia event ahead of the season three premiere at Netflix.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Renewed: Poker Face (Peacock)

Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne as the truth-seeking Charlie Cale, has been renewed for season two.

Julian Panetta/Netflix
Renewed: The Mole (Netflix)

Netflix's reboot of reality game show The Mole, hosted by Alex Wagner, has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Paris in Love (Peacock)

Season two will follow Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcoming their baby boy.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Renewed: That '90s Show (Netflix)

We're all alright, because That '90s Show will have a second season on Netflix.

James Minchin III/Paramount+
Renewed: 1923 (Paramount+)

1923 has lassoed up another season at Paramount+.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Renewed: Mayfair Witches (AMC+)

Mayfair Witches has cast a spell on viewers enough to get a second season.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Renewed: Night Court (NBC)

Court will remain in session!

Michael Courtney/CBS
Renewed: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

So Help Me Todd will have a second season at CBS.

PEACOCK
Renewed: The Traitors (Peacock)

Prepare to return to Scotland, as The Traitors has been renewed on Peacock.

Fox
Renewed: The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady mops up another season! The Fox drama will have a third season.

epix
Canceled: Pennyworth (HBO Max)

A day after James Gunn revealed his vision for DC Studios, it was revealed that Pennyworth was canceled at HBO Max.

Prime Video
Renewed: Terminal List (Prime Video)

According to Deadline, Terminal List has been renewed for a second season. A prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch is also said to be in the works.

NBC
Ending: The Blacklist (NBC)

Season 10 of The Blacklist will be the drama's last, NBC confirmed Feb. 1.

