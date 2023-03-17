Savannah Chrisley Reveals She's Dating Again 2 Years After Calling Off Nic Kerdiles Engagement

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Says Todd and Julie Were in "Tears" After Verdicts

Savannah Chrisley's heart has been unlocked.

Amid a difficult time, the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley—who began federal prison sentences for tax fraud and other charges in January—has a special someone in her life to lean on.

"I am dating someone," the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, said on the March 17 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. "Not just on Raya."

And when it comes to the question of making her new relationship public, Savannah knows what's best for her.

"Right now, I'm like, 'OK, I kinda wanna keep it in a safe place until you know for sure what is this gonna turn into,'" she said, adding that she is holding out sharing more details about her love life because some people "are just hateful."

She explained, "They're always gonna compare to the last person you were with and I'm just like, ‘You know what, maybe I'm not quite ready to let you in on that.'"