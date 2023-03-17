Savannah Chrisley Reveals She's Dating Again 2 Years After Calling Off Nic Kerdiles Engagement

Savannah Chrisley's heart has been unlocked.
Amid a difficult time, the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley—who began federal prison sentences for tax fraud and other charges in January—has a special someone in her life to lean on.
"I am dating someone," the Chrisley Knows Best alum, 25, said on the March 17 episode of the Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. "Not just on Raya."
And when it comes to the question of making her new relationship public, Savannah knows what's best for her.
"Right now, I'm like, 'OK, I kinda wanna keep it in a safe place until you know for sure what is this gonna turn into,'" she said, adding that she is holding out sharing more details about her love life because some people "are just hateful."
She explained, "They're always gonna compare to the last person you were with and I'm just like, ‘You know what, maybe I'm not quite ready to let you in on that.'"
Savannah went on to note how she recently received negative comments for taking a two-day trip to New York without her younger siblings, Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10, who she has custody of while their parents are in prison. "I make sure that someone is with them at all times," she said of the current custody situation, "and I'm sorry for the first time in 40 days have I done something for myself."
Faced with a new lifestyle as her siblings' guardian, Savannah praised single mothers. "Now I see like, single moms, like, how do you do it? To them, it's just a package deal. 'You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with,'" she said. "This is what you're getting into. Guess what? There's two kids, my parents aren't in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you're in, you're in. If you're out, you're out."
Savannah's budding relationship with her mystery guy comes more than two years after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles called off their engagement. On the podcast, she reflected on his 2019 proposal.
"When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons," she said. "When he proposed, I knew it shouldn't have been happening. It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever."
She added, "Everything was just wrong at the time. Granted, I loved him, I was in love with him. It was just, there was so much more work that needed to be done before you got married."