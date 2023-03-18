2023 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 10 Swimsuits to Help You Cool Down in Style

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's anything we're excited to see at Coachella and Stagecoach in 2023, it's the fashion.
If you're itching to get your music festival outfit lineup down, our festival packing guides have everything you need and more to take center stage at whichever venue you're attending. Here, you'll find the most show-stopping bikinis, one piece suits and swim sets that are perfect for everything from pool parties to waiting in long lines.
This Coachella and Stagecoach packing guide has all the swimsuits you need to cool off in style. You can also wear a ton of these one pieces and bikinis as tops for your festival outfit! Continue below to shop our most-loved swimsuits that are simply perfect for festival season.
SKIMS Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini
There's no time like a music festival to get playful with your swimsuit. This metallic style from SKIMS has minimal coverage and comes in five eye-catching colors.
Aerie Terry Triangle Bikini
This textured triangle bikini is cute, vibrant and playful, and we love it in pink. It also has UPF 50 sun protection!
Aerie Ruched Longline Bikini
This ruched bikini is so flattering and comfortable. The longline top has extra coverage and support, while the bottoms have cheeky coverage. The vibrant green shade is also perfect for a music festival.
Ruched Shine Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Strut your way through festival grounds in sparkle with this shimmering cutout one-piece swimsuit from Victoria's Secret. The look comes in pink, red and black.
Flower Power Molded Halter High Waist Tummy Control Plus Size Set
This fun and supportive high waist bikini set comes in four prints and colors, and the look is on sale for just $17! It's the perfect festival look to wear with a sarong, maxi skirt or denim shorts.
Glitter Heart 3 Piece Triangle Bikini And Sarong Set
Steal the show with this shimmering triangle bikini and sarong set with a cute heart detailing at the front. It has a strappy design and ruched detailing, and is currently on sale for just $32.
Mindful Solids Deep Onyx Plunge Black One Piece
This plunging black bathing suit is so flattering, curve accentuating and affordable! You can steal the look from Cupshe for just $33.
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Tidal Wave Crochet Bikini
Nothing says music festival like a crochet bikini. We're loving this one from Urban Outfitters that has the prettiest blue detailing.
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit
This hot pink one piece swimsuit is a must-have. It's flattering, affordable and so comfortable. And, if hot pink is not your vibe, the suit comes in 32 other shades and prints to choose from.
Target Women's Underwire Bikini - Shade & Shore™
Steal the show in red with this bikini from Target. You can get the fun and flirty top for just $25 and the ruffle bottoms for just $18!
