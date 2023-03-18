2023 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 10 Swimsuits to Help You Cool Down in Style

From metallic bikinis to shimmering one piece suits, our guide to the cutest swimsuits has pieces that are perfect for any music festival you're attending.

If there's anything we're excited to see at Coachella and Stagecoach in 2023, it's the fashion.

If you're itching to get your music festival outfit lineup down, our festival packing guides have everything you need and more to take center stage at whichever venue you're attending. Here, you'll find the most show-stopping bikinis, one piece suits and swim sets that are perfect for everything from pool parties to waiting in long lines. 

This Coachella and Stagecoach packing guide has all the swimsuits you need to cool off in style. You can also wear a ton of these one pieces and bikinis as tops for your festival outfit! Continue below to shop our most-loved swimsuits that are simply perfect for festival season.

SKIMS Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini

There's no time like a music festival to get playful with your swimsuit. This metallic style from SKIMS has minimal coverage and comes in five eye-catching colors.

$48
Top
$48
Bottom

Aerie Terry Triangle Bikini

This textured triangle bikini is cute, vibrant and playful, and we love it in pink. It also has UPF 50 sun protection!

$35
$25
Top
$27
$19
Bottom

Aerie Ruched Longline Bikini

This ruched bikini is so flattering and comfortable. The longline top has extra coverage and support, while the bottoms have cheeky coverage. The vibrant green shade is also perfect for a music festival. 

$43
$30
Top
$30
$21
Bottoms

Ruched Shine Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Strut your way through festival grounds in sparkle with this shimmering cutout one-piece swimsuit from Victoria's Secret. The look comes in pink, red and black.

$60
Victoria's Secret

Flower Power Molded Halter High Waist Tummy Control Plus Size Set

This fun and supportive high waist bikini set comes in four prints and colors, and the look is on sale for just $17! It's the perfect festival look to wear with a sarong, maxi skirt or denim shorts.

$34
$17
Cupshe

Glitter Heart 3 Piece Triangle Bikini And Sarong Set

Steal the show with this shimmering triangle bikini and sarong set with a cute heart detailing at the front. It has a strappy design and ruched detailing, and is currently on sale for just $32.

$80
$32
Nasty Gal

Mindful Solids Deep Onyx Plunge Black One Piece

This plunging black bathing suit is so flattering, curve accentuating and affordable! You can steal the look from Cupshe for just $33.

$33
Cupshe

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Tidal Wave Crochet Bikini

Nothing says music festival like a crochet bikini. We're loving this one from Urban Outfitters that has the prettiest blue detailing.

$65
Top
$55
Bottom

Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit

This hot pink one piece swimsuit is a must-have. It's flattering, affordable and so comfortable. And, if hot pink is not your vibe, the suit comes in 32 other shades and prints to choose from.

$30-$35
Amazon

Target Women's Underwire Bikini - Shade & Shore™

Steal the show in red with this bikini from Target. You can get the fun and flirty top for just $25 and the ruffle bottoms for just $18!

$25
Top
$18
Bottom

For more Coachella finds, shop our guide to the best music festival dresses to beat the heat in style.

