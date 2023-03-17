Queens Court's Evelyn Lozada Engaged to Contestant LaVon Lewis

Watch : EXCLUSIVE! Evelyn Lozada Details Leaving "Basketball Wives" - Just The Sip

Evelyn Lozada has found her king.

The Queens Court star found happily ever after on the Peacock dating series and is now engaged to finalist LaVon Lewis. In fact, the couple reached that relationship milestone in December on an already special day: Evelyn's 47th birthday.

"I didn't know that he was going to propose that day," Evelyn told People in an interview published March 16. "I didn't know what I was walking into. He was being very sneaky and, in all honesty, I was a little irritated because I'm such an alpha female and I'm kind of like, why do I have to pack? Why do I have to do this? It was really, really difficult for me to just let go and allow him to do his thing."

LaVon, 42, got down on one knee in front of their friends and family. But as he admitted, getting the Basketball Wives alum to the sweet gathering in Los Angeles was easier said than done.