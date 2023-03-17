Kyra Sedgwick Shares the Hilarious Secret to Her 34-Year Marriage to Kevin Bacon

Watch : Kyra Sedgwick Dishes on Kevin Bacon TikToks, Marriage & New Movie

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have a love for the ages.

After 34 years of marriage, the actress gave some insight into their enduring bond. And her biggest piece of advice?

"The secret is don't take advice about how to keep a marriage going from a celebrity," Sedgwick exclusively shared on the March 16 episode of E! News, "that's the secret."

And while the two have fully embraced getting goofy together on TikTok by posting silly videos of themselves, the Emmy winner also joked another key to their lasting love is, "Just say yes to any social media he asks me to do."

Working together has also seemed to strengthen their marriage as Bacon and Sedgwick, who will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary this September, have crossed paths professionally more than once. He starred in her 2017 directorial debut Story of a Girl alongside their daughter Sosie Bacon, and the Footloose star returned for Sedgwick's latest film, Space Oddity.