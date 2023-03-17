Lizzo Reveals Who She's Looking for in Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Season 2

Watch : Lizzo GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Grammys

It's about damn time.

In a special piece of news, Lizzo revealed that another season of her Emmy-winning reality series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is on the way. And this time, she's not just looking for dancers.

"Well, the news is out: Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is getting a season two," she shared in a March 17 Twitter video. "What's it gonna be about? Wouldn't you like to know. All you need to know is, I'm looking for you. Yes, I'm looking for big girl dancers, but I'm also looking for big girl singers."

As she put it: "We're looking for big girl singers who can also dance... All my big girls, dancers and singers, audition now. Hurry!"

The series, which debuted in March 2022, challenged 13 women to come out of their shells as they competed to be Lizzo's backup dancers. The big twist, however, was that there was no set elimination process and any number of dancers could win.