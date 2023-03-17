Paris Hilton Is Sliving for the Massive Baby Gift the Kardashians Gave Her Son Phoenix

Watch : Paris Hilton's Biggest Revelations From Memoir

The Kardashians' baby gift to Paris Hilton? Loves it.

The DJ revealed what members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan sent her and husband Carter Reum after the arrival of their newborn son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

"Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner sent me this giant alpaca," Paris shared on Watch What Happens Live March 16. "It's not a real one but its just so cool. I have it in the front of my house now and it's the cutest thing, I hug it everyday."

Another baby gift Paris cannot get enough of is one that'll have baby Phoenix riding about Beverly Hills in style. "Carter just got me this Dior stroller," she noted. "The same one Cardi B has and it's so sick."

And after host Andy Cohen asked the 42-year-old to clear up any motherhood misconceptions, she set the record straight on one rumor that did turn out to be 100 percent true.