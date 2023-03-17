Paris Hilton Is Sliving for the Massive Baby Gift the Kardashians Gave Her Son Phoenix

The Kardashians' baby gift to Paris Hilton? Loves it.
The DJ revealed what members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan sent her and husband Carter Reum after the arrival of their newborn son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.
"Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner sent me this giant alpaca," Paris shared on Watch What Happens Live March 16. "It's not a real one but its just so cool. I have it in the front of my house now and it's the cutest thing, I hug it everyday."
Another baby gift Paris cannot get enough of is one that'll have baby Phoenix riding about Beverly Hills in style. "Carter just got me this Dior stroller," she noted. "The same one Cardi B has and it's so sick."
And after host Andy Cohen asked the 42-year-old to clear up any motherhood misconceptions, she set the record straight on one rumor that did turn out to be 100 percent true.
"That feeling of love, when they say when you see your baby for the first time," Paris explained. "You don't really know how it is until you experience it and it's one of the most magical feelings in the world I'm so in love with my little angel."
And while Paris is soaking up the joys of motherhood, she previously revealed how Kim, her longtime pal, was a source of support during her journey. Last month, Paris got candid on how the Kardashians star encouraged her to freeze her eggs.
"I went and did the one round of IVF, because Kim had told me about it," Paris recalled to British Vogue in an interview published Feb. 23. "So I had eggs frozen."
But that wasn't the only piece of advice Kim gave the Simple Life alum, who used a surrogate to welcome Phoenix. Paris noted that the SKIMS founder, who used a surrogate to welcome her youngest two children with ex Kanye West, also walked her through that process.
"Kim told me about that surrogacy as well," she explained. "I'm using the same doctor, Dr. Huang, who's the best and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people to make sure that they're healthy."
And flash forward to January 2023, Paris and Carter—who tied the knot in November 2021—announced the news of Phoenix's arrival on Instagram with a sweet snap of Paris's hand wrapped around her baby boy's.
She captioned the adorable post, "You are already loved beyond words."