Why Freddie Prinze Jr. Regrets Playing Fred in Scooby-Doo

Zoinks! Freddie Prinze Jr. did not hold back about his real feelings about the live-action Scooby-Doo.
The actor, who played Fred alongside now-wife Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 2002 film and its 2004 sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, told TooFab in an interview published March 16, "I've been on two jobs where I had regret doing it and Scooby was one of them."
So would he ever consider bleaching his dark locks to play the character once more?
"It wouldn't be something I would do. I have zero interest," Freddie explained. "There was just too much bait and switch on the first one. The studio was not honest with me in any way shape or form."
This isn't the first time the She's All That star has gotten candid about his issues with the films.
In November 2022, Freddie told Esquire that the original script he read for Scooby-Doo was different. Two months prior, co-screenwriter James Gunn tweeted that the PG-rated Scooby-Doo was originally intended to be PG-13.
The actor also told Esquire he was asked to take a pay cut for the sequel when the rest of the cast allegedly wanted a raise for the second film, adding, "I remember thinking, 'Hold up, who's giving them the raise? Me or y'all?' Like we made you guys three-quarters of a billion dollars, you can't afford to pay them what I'm making on this? Screw that."
But that doesn't mean Freddie doesn't have some fond experiences with the film.
"I didn't fully appreciate Scooby until it was seen and children came up to me," he said. "When I was able to appreciate the experience through their souls...then all of a sudden, I was like, hey man, like, we did good. Like, we did good. There's legit millions of people that love this movie. It's not the movie I wanted to make, but I appreciate that and it made me change my outlook on it."
