Scheana Shay Shares Big Vanderpump Rules Reunion Update Amid Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order

Watch : Raquel Leviss Alleges Scheana Shay "Pushed" & "Punched" Her

Scheana Shay is ready to show up and show out.

The Vanderpump Rules star addressed the question many Bravo fans are asking after co-star Raquel Leviss recently obtained a temporary restraining order (TRO) against her: Will she attend the VPR season 10 reunion taping?

"As far as I know, I'm fully intending on being there in person," the reality star revealed on the March 17 episode of her Sheananigans podcast. "I have no say over how this logistically works out—if it's Zoom, we also have another COVID test we have to be before the reunion. So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear."

If Scheana does attend in-person, Raquel will likely call in via Zoom given that the restraining order requires Scheana to stay at least 100 feet away from her co-star. E! News confirmed on March 8 that Raquel, 28, was granted a TRO after she alleged Scheana pushed her against a brick wall amid her affair with Tom Sandoval, "causing injury to back of head" in the early hours of March 2.