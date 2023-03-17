Scheana Shay Shares Big Vanderpump Rules Reunion Update Amid Raquel Leviss' Restraining Order

Scheana Shay is ready to show up and show out.
The Vanderpump Rules star addressed the question many Bravo fans are asking after co-star Raquel Leviss recently obtained a temporary restraining order (TRO) against her: Will she attend the VPR season 10 reunion taping?
"As far as I know, I'm fully intending on being there in person," the reality star revealed on the March 17 episode of her Sheananigans podcast. "I have no say over how this logistically works out—if it's Zoom, we also have another COVID test we have to be before the reunion. So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear."
If Scheana does attend in-person, Raquel will likely call in via Zoom given that the restraining order requires Scheana to stay at least 100 feet away from her co-star. E! News confirmed on March 8 that Raquel, 28, was granted a TRO after she alleged Scheana pushed her against a brick wall amid her affair with Tom Sandoval, "causing injury to back of head" in the early hours of March 2.
While Raquel, whose birth name is Rachel, claimed in the filing that Scheana punched her in the face, the "Good as Gold" singer denied attacking the former beauty queen. "This case is a fabrication," Scheana's attorney Neama Rahmani said in a statement to E! News March 9. "Scheana never punched Rachel, period."
Scheana also called B.S. on Raquel's claim she gave her a black eye.
A hearing on the matter is set for March 29.
Meanwhile, Scheana admitted the fallout from Tom and Raquel's affair, which caused his breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix, has been exhausting these past two weeks.
"It's been really tough just seeing everything," the 37-year-old said on her podcast, "hearing everything, going back and thinking about everything. You will see a lot of it play out."
She also reiterated Andy Cohen's March 14 note refuting the idea that changes were being made to Vanderpump Rules' currently airing 10th season in light of Scandoval.
"Every episode for the rest of the season, people should be watching with a very different lens," Scheana added. "And, again, nothing's getting re-edited."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
