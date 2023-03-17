Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops 3 Head-Turning Swimsuit Collections

Elevate your swimwear wardrobe with metallic, knit, and glitter styles from Kim Kardashian's latest SKIMS drop.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 17, 2023
E! Insider Shop Image, SKIMS Swim

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to breaking the internet, especially with her swimwear. That's why shoppers were so excited when SKIMS dropped swimsuits for the first time in 2022, with a 500K+ customer waitlist. SKIMS relaunched the swim collection with new styles in February 2023. Now, there are even more styles to shop.

SKIMS is back with three new swim collections: Knit Beachwear, Metallic Swim, and The SKIMS Bikini, which includes fun velvet, glitter, sequin, and PVC fabrics. Shop the latest SKIMS pieces on March 17, 2023, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.

The SKIMS Bikinis

SKIMS Glitter Swim Triangle Tie Bikini Top, Glitter Swim Tie Bikini Bottom, and Glitter Swim Sarong Mini Skirt

Make a statement with this sparkling swim set.

$48
Top
$48
Sarong
$68
Sarong

SKIMS

If you feel like velvet is just for winter, think again. This set is just what you need to step up your style game this summer. 

$48
Top
$48
Bottom
$68
Sarong

SKIMS PVC Triangle Bikini Top and PVC Tie Bikini Bottom

This beige PVC swimsuit is alluring and a total headturner. 

$48
Top
$48
Bottom

SKIMS Knit Beachwear

SKIMS Knit Beachwear Plunge Top and Knit Beachwear Strappy Bottom

Showcase your curves with this strappy swim set that comes in purple, magenta, and black.

$64
Top
$54
Bottom

SKIMS Knit Beachwear Bandeau Top and Knit Beachwear Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Get minimal tan lines with this simple, yet elegant knit swimsuit.

$64
SKIMS
$54
SKIMS

SKIMS Knit Beachwear High Neck Top and Knit Beachwear Mid Waist Short

Go for a sporty vibe and some great coverage with this cropped top and shorts set.

$68
Top
$68
Botom

SKIMS Metallic Swim

SKIMS Metallic Swim Triangle Top, Metallic Swim Dipped Tie Bottoms, and Metallic Swim Tie Sarong

Feel like the goddess that you are in this metallic bronze swim set. 

$48
Top
$48
Bottom
$68
Sarong

SKIMS Metallic Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top and Metallic Swim Skimpy Tie Bottom

Live your best life in this metallic swimsuit with minimal coverage. The top and bottoms are available in five colors.

$48
Top
$48
Bottom

Still shopping? You'll love these SKIMS swim styles.

