Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Drops 3 Head-Turning Swimsuit Collections

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to breaking the internet, especially with her swimwear. That's why shoppers were so excited when SKIMS dropped swimsuits for the first time in 2022, with a 500K+ customer waitlist. SKIMS relaunched the swim collection with new styles in February 2023. Now, there are even more styles to shop.

SKIMS is back with three new swim collections: Knit Beachwear, Metallic Swim, and The SKIMS Bikini, which includes fun velvet, glitter, sequin, and PVC fabrics. Shop the latest SKIMS pieces on March 17, 2023, at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET.