Here’s Why Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Spring Décor Is the Seasonal Refresh You Need

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Looking for a way to give your space a refresh for spring? One that looks chic and coordinated, but is also totally affordable? And maybe even has fake plants that look cute, but don't require any maintenance? Enter the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collaboration from Target. Yes, that Magnolia. The Chip and Joanna Gaines one!

At once rustic and sophisticated, the collab features clean lines, soft shades, and yes: Very realistic faux foliage. It's also amazingly well-priced, which means you can stock up on anything you may be in the market for (Table runners! Vases! Vintage-inspired lanterns!), plus a few things you didn't know you wanted.

In case you need a little more convincing, think of it this way: Just a few small pieces are enough to transform any space. What else are you doing all that spring cleaning for, if not to give yourself an instant upgrade? Exactly.

Scroll on to check out our picks from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line. Happy shopping!