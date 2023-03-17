Here’s Why Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Spring Décor Is the Seasonal Refresh You Need

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Looking for a way to give your space a refresh for spring? One that looks chic and coordinated, but is also totally affordable? And maybe even has fake plants that look cute, but don't require any maintenance? Enter the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collaboration from Target. Yes, that Magnolia. The Chip and Joanna Gaines one!
At once rustic and sophisticated, the collab features clean lines, soft shades, and yes: Very realistic faux foliage. It's also amazingly well-priced, which means you can stock up on anything you may be in the market for (Table runners! Vases! Vintage-inspired lanterns!), plus a few things you didn't know you wanted.
In case you need a little more convincing, think of it this way: Just a few small pieces are enough to transform any space. What else are you doing all that spring cleaning for, if not to give yourself an instant upgrade? Exactly.
Scroll on to check out our picks from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line. Happy shopping!
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Bold Textured Stripe Lumbar Throw Pillow
"Crafted with a breathable cotton exterior and soft fill," this preppy throw pillow is designed to enhance your comfort. And bed. Or couch!
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Eucalyptus With Seeds Garland
This oh-so-versatile garland features six whole feet (!) of "robust clusters of faux leaves and seeds."
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Textured Stripe Tassel Table Runner
Sweet yet subtle, this textured runner elevates every tablescape.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Brass & Glass Hexagonal Lantern
Per Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, this brass and glass lantern "lends mixed-material appeal to your home," and is "perfect for a single pillar candle or string of fairy lights."
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Chunky Twisted Rope Coir Doormat
Welcome guests to your newly transformed space before they even arrive with this chunky, braided doormat.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Wedge Bookends
The Wedge Bookends are sturdy and understated, bringing an extra nature-inspired touch to your organizational decor.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Dogwood Flower Stem Glass Arrangement Set
This dogwood arrangement is inspired by the classic spring bloom — and yes, the jars are included!
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Eucalyptus Wire Wreath
This wire wreath brings a touch of natural texture to your space year-round (and doesn't require any maintenance!).
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Natural Woven Grass Tray
Need one last thing to tie your new decor together? This woven grass tray works as both an accent piece and a place to collect your living room's odds and ends.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Octagonal Amber Glass Bottle Vase
Add extra visual interest to your garden or side table with this architectural vase. It doesn't have to be purely decorative, either!
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Mini Faux Green Grass Stem
Once you've got the decorative bottle, you'll want the perfect piece to pop in it.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Glad You're Here Coir Doormat
This outdoor doormat pulls double duty: It helps remove dirt and mud before you head inside, and welcomes guests in a way that coordinates with the rest of your new faves.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Mini Faux Azalea Potted Plant
This 7" mini faux azalea comes in a paper mache container, which makes it extra lightweight — easy to move wherever it looks best.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Olive Leaf Potted Plant
This potted olive leaf plant (still artificial!) comes with a wooden vessel, bringing the natural beauty and texture of the outdoors inside. Again, with zero need for water or cleanup.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Rusted Eucalyptus Wreath
Okay, so, this is a little more fall than it is spring, but a playful pop of color is always welcome, right?
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Round Natural Wood Lazy Susan
Whether you use it for function or fashion, this natural wood Lazy Susan brings a rustic-meets-elegant element to your table.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Tapered Glass Pitcher
This tapered pitcher makes more effortless mixing, displaying, and serving with style.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Philodendron Plant
Just how realistic is this lively faux Philodendron? Its ceramic pot even includes soil, which may help deceive even the most discerning plant lover. Not that it would be your goal, of course. But you still might be able to.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Monstera Potted Plant
Designed for "those who want maintenance-free greenery," this triumphant (fake) potted plant "looks great in a corner of the living room or right by the front door in the entryway."
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Delphinium Flower Stem Glass Arrangement Set
Another standout of their nature-inspired collection? This imitation delphinium arrangement that lends a "clean, crisp accent to your indoor space." Petite vases included!
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Hoya Leaf Stem Potted Arrangement
Placed in a unique, neutral-toned ceramic, this pleasant (and fake!) hoya leaf "requires no watering or maintenance, and stays beautiful at all times," per the brands.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Faux Fig Leaf Branch Potted Arrangement
This aesthetically pleasing faux fig leaf plant "comes potted inside a ceramic container for quick and easy display on any flat surface."
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Metal Watering Can
Now, on the off chance that you still have a few real plants, this whimsical watering can is decor-able (does that work as an adorable pun?) and useful.
While you're getting your spring refresh on, check out this list of must-know women-founded apparel brands.